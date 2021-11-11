Just eight people convicted of rape in NI in the last year

Just 26 defendants were dealt with in the Crown Court for an offence of rape or attempted rape

Just eight people were convicted of rape or attempted rape in Northern Ireland in the last year – despite the Public Prosecution Service receiving files linked to 608 suspected rapists.

Figures released on Thursday show the PPS received a total of 1,568 files involving a sexual offence in the same period.

The statistics cover the 12 months to April this year.

Files received were in relation to 1,664 suspects - 608 were charged or reported for rape.

Of those, just 26 defendants were dealt with in the Crown Court for an offence of rape or attempted rape, with 17 convicted of at least one offence. However, just eight were convicted of rape.

A case may not be prosecuted in the same year it was investigated, therefore figures for cases investigated and convictions are not directly comparable. However, they do indicate a continued pattern of a small minority of cases reaching court and resulting in conviction.

A total of 1,766 prosecutorial decisions were issued by the PPS in respect of suspects in cases involving sexual offences.

The PPS say the test for prosecution was met in respect of just 27.8% of those, which included 491 decisions for prosecution or diversion from the courts. That represents a decrease from 2019/20 of 28.7%.

The total number of prosecutorial decisions issued for sexual offences is up from 1,755 in 2019/20 to 1,766.

The PPS said delays caused by the pandemic have further hindered the already complicated process.

The figures come more than two years after the review of sexual offences taken by Sir John Gillen, commissioned following the so-called rugby rape trial.

The PPS engaged with the Gillen review panel, who issued a report making 253 recommendations to improve criminal justice outcomes and the experience of both adult and child complainants in sex abuse cases.

One of the issues Gillen looked at was the time for cases to proceed from the PPS to the court system.

The report looked at the high drop-out rate of complainants, which they found was in part down to the added stress of lengthy delays in reaching court and then in the trial process.

However, it is still taking an average of 293 days before a decision is being made by the PPS to prosecute in cases of rape to the Crown Court.

The PPS claim the reason for this is “complex” with the growth in digital platforms and online communication evidence in cases of serious sexual assault in part to blame for the delay.

In the magistrates court, that figures drops to just 16 days where the offences being prosecuted are on the lower end of the scale.

The head of the PPS Serious Crime Unit, which handles rape and serious sexual offences cases, Ciaran McQuillan, said: “Cases involving rape and sexual offences are some of the most challenging the PPS and the wider criminal justice system deals with. Victims of these offences are often vulnerable and we are committed to doing all we can to support them through the process when they come forward and report their experiences to police.

“This has undoubtedly been a particularly difficult period as the justice system continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Although we have continued to make prosecution decisions, progress cases as quickly as possible and bring cases to trial, we know the inevitable delays across the system have been difficult for victims.

“These cases present well recognised and complex challenges and progress is only possible through a long-term and concerted effort and investment from all parts of the system. The PPS is playing its part in the collaborative effort to address these issues and improve outcomes for victims.

“Although change will take time, there is positive news within the bulletin. The number of decisions we have issued has been maintained despite the challenges of the pandemic. Although the number of cases concluded at court is significantly lower than before the pandemic, that is a reflection of the reduced capacity of the courts during part of this reporting period.

“As the justice system emerges from the pandemic onto a more normal footing, we remain committed to prosecuting these cases at their height where there is the evidence to do so, and working with our criminal justice partners to support victims and improve how these cases are handled in every part of the system.”

Mr McQuillan added: All rape and serious sexual offences cases are handled by a highly experienced team who understand the challenges and complexities and approach the decision making needed with sensitivity, fairness and care.

“We work closely with all our criminal justice partners including the PSNI, Victim Support NI and NSPCC to help ensure that victims are kept informed about their case and that their experience of the criminal justice system is made as comfortable as possible.

“My message to victims is, please come forward and report your experience to police.

“We in the PPS are committed to prosecuting sexual offences robustly where the Test for Prosecution is met, and to improving the experience of victims as cases move through the system.”