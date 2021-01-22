Justice Minister Long says east Belfast gun attack 'very disturbing'

The scene at Lewis Drive in east Belfast where detectives are investigating an overnight attack on a property on the street. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Justice Minister Naomi Long described a shooting incident in east Belfast as "very disturbing".

The MLA for the area urged anyone with information to contact police.

The incident happened in the Lewis Drive in the early hours of Friday.

Police said a report was received at around 1.10am that a number of men had attempted to force entry to a house in the area.

The men smashed windows and damaged a car parked in the driveway before making off on foot. Two shots were heard.

There have been no reports of any injuries and police working to establish a motive.

Damage was caused to a car at the house. Pic Jonathan Porter

A PSNI spokeman said: "Enquiries at an early stage and detectives at Musgrave would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 57 22/01/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."