Justice Minister Naomi Long ‘alarmed’ after NI students report unwanted sexual experiences

Almost two-thirds of students in Northern Ireland who took part in a joint study have had an unwanted sexual experience - which has had a negative impact on their mental health, according to a new report.

Seen by the BBC, research by Ulster University and QUB academics surveyed more than 1,000 students from both universities for the UNSEENATUNI study, representing about 2% of the student body in NI.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she is alarmed by the findings and described them as "uncomfortable reading".

She wrote a foreword for the report, which gathered information on Unwanted and Non-Consensual Sexual Experiences reported by university students in Northern Ireland.

Those "ranged from unwanted sexual contact (e.g., kissing, groping), to attempted coercion, coercion, attempted rape, and rape" according to the study.

One in five of those surveyed were men, who experienced a low instance of unwanted sexual experience. The majority of participants were women and three quarters were undergraduates.

Sir John Gillen, who conducted a major review into sex offence cases, had recommended that research should be commissioned on the prevalence, nature and experiences of serious sexual offences - as well as mandatory relationship and sex education for children from a young age.

"Out of 1,033 students, 679 (63%) reported experiencing at least one type of USE and 383 participants (37%) reported no experiences," the report said.

Only half of those surveyed said they had told someone about their experience and only a tiny number - about 4% - had made a formal report to their university.

"A further concern is that many had not disclosed this experience to their university and were unaware of university sexual misconduct policies or where to find them, emphasising that current pathways to support remain unclear for those who need it most," the report said.

Many of the students said they had experienced poor mental health as a result of the unwanted sexual experience - including anxiety, depression, harmful alcohol consumption and potential post-traumatic stress disorder.

Those who took part were also asked about their attitudes towards sexual consent in general and their thoughts about sexual consent following alcohol consumption.

The report said that most students "agreed that a person cannot consent fully when alcohol is involved and should not be blamed if they are subjected to a USE when alcohol is involved".

Students were "acutely aware of issues surrounding sexual consent" but may not discuss it "in the context of a sexual encounter", the report said.

Also discussed were "rape myths" which can lead to victims being blamed for their behaviour.

"Examples include that women who wear short skirts are 'asking for it' or that men who have been raped must be gay," the report said.

The study found that generally students who took part were aware "of the more common myths about rape and sexual violence".

In the foreword to the report, Naomi Long said: "While the findings are alarming, I nonetheless welcome the publication of this research, as it is only when we start to recognise and acknowledge the challenge we face, that we can start to address it," she said.

"Many people are not clear about the boundaries of consent and I recognise that more needs done to educate and inform and to call out unacceptable and unwanted sexual behaviour."