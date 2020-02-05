Justice Minister Naomi Long condemns dissident republican Lurgan bomb find

Justice Minister Naomi Long has condemned the discovery of an explosive device in a Co Armagh industrial estate.

Police said dissident republican terrorists were behind the device and it was fortunate no one was hurt.

The explosive was found in the Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan on Tuesday evening.

The area was evacuated as the device was disarmed.

Naomi Long said: "Those responsible for leaving this explosive device in the Silverwood Industrial Estate have no regard for human life and are motivated by a need to create fear and disruption in our community.

“Thankfully, due to the professionalism and expertise of security personnel, a potentially serious incident has been averted. I commend all involved for their vigilance."

Lurgan, DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “Once again the community in Lurgan are dealing with the mindless antics of a small minority who wish to cause devastation and destruction.

"This has obviously caused local businesses considerable disruption. However as always, the stark reality is that when devices like this are left, lives could be lost.

"Only today in the House of Commons the Northern Ireland Office restated that the threat in Northern Ireland remains severe. Our thanks go to those in the PSNI and security services who protect us from this threat and I would appeal for anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.”

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright said police were investigating.

He added: "The device has been made safe and it is fortunate that no-one has been hurt. Police continue to conduct extensive investigations into what is assessed to be a terrorist attack by dissident republicans.

"Police ask for the continued support and patience of the public as we conduct our investigations.”