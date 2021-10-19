Justice Minister Naomi Long ‘inadvertently’ likes tweet criticising deceased Troubles veteran Dennis Hutchings

A tweet which appeared to criticise the former Troubles veteran Dennis Hutchings following his death was liked by Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister “inadvertently”.

Mr Hutchings passed away in Belfast on Monday, hours after his non-jury trial for attempting to murder John Pat Cunningham (27) in Benburb, Co Tyrone was paused.

He had denied attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Cunningham.

A tweet which was posted in response to a comment made by the prominent loyalist Jamie Bryson criticised the 80-year-old following his death.

Mr Bryson later posted a screenshot which showed Alliance Party leader Naomi Long had ‘liked’ the user’s post on the social media platform.

In a post Mr Bryson claimed it was “disturbing that this is the position adopted by the Justice Minister”.

Ms Long subsequently removed the ‘like’ and went on to explain it had been done “inadvertently”.

The minister said she had intentionally made a decision not to publicly comment following the death of Mr Hutchings on Monday evening.

“I made a decision last night to not comment on or engage in the Twitter exchanges about Dennis Hutching's passing,” said Ms Long.

“I did so, because emotions are so raw. I'm conscious there are 2 hurting families; Mr Hutchings' and John Pat Cunningham's and I don't want to add to their pain.

“I'm also conscious of my role as Justice Minister.

“It has been drawn to my attention that whilst scrolling on Twitter I must have inadvertently "liked" a tweet related to the case.

“When that happens, I remove the unintended like immediately, but it remains on notifications.”

She added: “I was reluctant to tweet this clarification, for fear of it leading to the one thing I didn't want which was adding to the raw grief and pain of two families by drawing further comment.

“However, as it's wrongly being used to imply bias in the justice system, I had to do so.

“There is a time and a place for discussion about legacy and I'm more than happy to contribute constructively to that discussion

“However, now is not that time in my view. I am limiting my comments to extending my sympathy to the two families who are in real pain at this time.”

The Alliance Party has been contacted for a response to this story.