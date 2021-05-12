Justice minister Naomi Long pulls out of BBC interview due to illness

Justice minister Naomi Long has been forced to pull out of an interview on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio programme after becoming unwell.

Mrs Long had been set to appear on the early-morning programme on BBC Radio Ulster for an interview on the outcome of the Ballymurphy inquest.

It was announced on Tuesday the 10 people killed in west Belfast almost 50 years ago in the wake of an Army operation were "entirely innocent".

The Alliance leader had urged the Government to issue an apology for the actions of the Army in Ballymurphy in August 1971.

She told RTE’s Prime Time TV programme a formal and unreserved apology should be made after the deaths of the ten civilians.

Speaking on Tuesday, she said: "The UK Government now needs to step up and formally apologise for the actions of the Army on the day in question.

"We saw how much a similar apology in relation to Bloody Sunday meant to the families there, and I encourage the Government to acknowledge the courage of the Ballymurphy families with a similar statement."

In a statement, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said he “deeply regrets” what the Ballymurphy families had to go through.

“While I cannot change it, it renews my ambition to ensure that other families do not have to go through similar experiences in the future,” he said.

After the outcome of the inquest was announced, Mrs Long tweeted: "The Ballymurphy families have had battle too hard and too long to finally hear that truth at today's inquest ruling into their loved ones' deaths.

"They have carried themselves with courage and fortitude throughout the last 50 years. This is vindication of their fight."

The Department of Justice has been contacted for a response. The Alliance Party refused to comment.