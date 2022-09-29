Justice Minister Naomi Long suffering from Covid

On Thursday, Mrs Long said she's tested positive for the virus for nine consecutive days and feels "pretty grim".

The Alliance Party leader apologised for the delay in replying to her constituents.

She said: "If you're trying to reach me this week, apologies for the delay in replies: still testing positive for Covid and feeling pretty grim (9 days in). My staff are also unwell (though not with Covid, thankfully!) so we'll get back to you as soon as we can."

It's not the first time Mrs Long has had Covid. Two years ago, she revealed doctors told her she probably had Covid in early 2020 and likely suffered from long Covid, in which the symptoms of the virus last much longer, in the months that followed.

She missed her party's conference that year as a result, before later tests revealed a partially collapsed lung.

Mrs Long told the BBC it had made her “quite ill” for two weeks.

"For the next three to four months I suffered from exhaustion, I found it difficult to breathe and it was really quite challenging to get the full recovery," she said.

“When I was referred back to the clinic, in terms of having my lungs checked and all the follow-up on that, it was there that they said it had probably been a form of Covid that I had and that that would explain the very long recovery time which was consistent symptomatically with other people who had had long Covid, as it’s referred to," she said.

“I was not aware that I had been exposed. I wasn’t aware that I had it and I was never tested for it at the time. But they’re pretty sure given the symptoms that that’s what it might have been.”