Justice Minister Naomi Long urged to progress landmark domestic abuse Bill following compromise

Justice Committee chairman Paul Givan said MLAs have agreed to hold back an amendment on legal aid for further work.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long has been urged to progress landmark legislation on domestic abuse following a compromise.

Justice Committee chairman Paul Givan (DUP) said MLAs have agreed to hold back a section on legal aid after Ms Long warned it could have a “potentially catastrophic” impact on the Executive’s budget.

The minister told the Assembly on Monday that further work was needed on aspects around legal aid in the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill.

Ms Long said then she had been left with “no choice” but to postpone further consideration of the Bill after Mr Givan “refused to give assurances” he would not move amendment 15.

We have listened carefully to the minister for justice and victims of domestic abuse Paul Givan, Justice Committee chairman

Mr Givan responded in the Assembly saying he could “not act unilaterally when the committee has reached a decision”.

Women’s Aid expressed disappointment at the delay.

The organisation tweeted: “Very disappointed that the Bill will not be proceeding today, money is important but so are the lives of those living with domestic violence and abuse.”

On Tuesday evening, Mr Givan released a statement to say a compromise had been reached by the committee.

“The DUP members of the Justice Committee supported a proposal to decouple the commencement provisions of legal aid with other aspects of the Bill,” he said.

“This will allow the department to carry out its due diligence on any repercussive effects of the legal aid provisions in the Bill whilst allowing the new measures established by this important legislation, including coercive control, to proceed.

“We have listened carefully to the minister for justice and victims of domestic abuse.

“The position reached is a compromise on our part and reflects a considered position that we believe represents the basis for progress being made allowing Further Consideration Stage of the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill to proceed.

“I would urge the minister to respond positively to this act of good faith and work with us in the spirit of co-operation.”

Ms Long told the BBC on Tuesday that proposed changes in the Bill to aspects of legal aid could have cost up to £1 billion without proper checks.

She said the next consideration stage will be delayed by about a week and a half.

“It’s not ideal, it’s not where I want to be, but unfortunately in terms of responsibility for finances I had no alternative,” she said.