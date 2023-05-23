Kaitlyn Clarke crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2023

The 26-year-old social media executive was up against 27 finalists from different parts of Northern Ireland to win the coveted title.

Kaitlyn acted for Disney Channel UK and holds a diploma in musical theatre performance.

A social media video said the Miss Castle Kitchen finalist enjoys going to the beach, DIY projects, pasta and pizza and concerts and musicals.

As the news was announced members of the public congratulated her and said she looked “gorgeous”.

The final took place at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Monday night.

The reigning Miss Northern Ireland Daria Gapska was in attendance to pass her crown on to Kaitlyn.

She will now progress and take part in the 72nd Miss World pageant.

Miss NI 2023 marks the first time that the swimwear portion of the final has been cut from the programme since the event’s inception in 1980.

The move made by director Victoria Whithers is a bid to make the competition more reflective of the times.

In an interview with Local Women, Ms Withers, who took over as owner of ACA Models in 2020, said she felt the focus had been on the swimwear segment for too many years now, detracting from the real message and meaning of the contest.

“I have girls entering the contest who are working as engineers or in cancer research; girls who have really strong personalities and who want to use the platform to do good work or help other people, but too often all that is overlooked,” she told Local Women.

“In recent years the spotlight has solely been on the swimwear section. It’s the number one issue the press want to talk about.

“I understand that and, in a way, I feel my hand has been forced, but I can’t let something that is considered controversial take away from the competition and what it is really about.”