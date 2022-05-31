Kate Nicholl: Alliance MLA names newborn daughter in honour of grandmother who fought apartheid in South Africa

Former Belfast Lord Mayor tells of joy after birth of daughter Etain Evelyn

MLA Kate Nicholl at home with husband Fergal, son Cian and baby Étaín Evelyn on May 31, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Newly elected Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl has given birth to a baby girl whom she has named after her late grandmother who fought against apartheid.

Etain Evelyn came into the world eight days over-due weighing 9.1lbs.

Kate and proud father Fergal Sherry brought her home from hospital this evening to meet her two-year-old big brother Cian.

The former Belfast Lord Mayor had canvassed in the May 5 Assembly election while heavily pregnant. She took the seat of Green Party leader Clare Bailey in South Belfast.

Her daughter was delivered just half an hour after Kate was admitted to Belfast’s Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital yesterday.

“I was having a lot of back pain on Monday. I didn’t realise it was contractions,” the Alliance MLA said.

“When I eventually did, we went to the hospital. I arrived in the waiting room at 5.15pm and I knew it was going to be very quick...

“I was sitting there trying not to scream. There wasn’t time for any proper pain relief. I got a bit of air and gas and Etain Evelyn was born at 5.45pm.

“I was in agony, but it all paled into insignificance when I held her in my arms. She is absolutely amazing and we are both head-over-heels in love with her.”

Kate was born in Zimbabwe in 1988 to an Irish father and a mother who comes from a family of anti-apartheid activists in South Africa.

Her daughter’s name reflects those two cultures. “We always wanted Irish names for our children and we chose Etain who is a heroine from Irish mythology,” the Alliance MLA said.

“Evelyn is after my grandmother who was a member of Black Sash, an organisation of white women who campaigned against apartheid.

“They wore black sashes to symbolise mourning for the death of democracy.

“My grandmother died in 2006 before I went into politics but I think she would have been delighted that I did.

“I couldn’t think of a better way of honouring her than naming my daughter after her. I want my kids to have the same pride in her that I do.”

Big brother Cian with his little sister

Kate moved to Northern Ireland with her mother in 2000 when she was 12.

Covid restrictions mean neither Étaín Evelyn’s big brother nor grandparents were able to visit her in hospital yesterday.

“Cian was so excited to finally meet her tonight,” Kate said.

“He can’t wait to take her out and show her off. He was reading stories to my tummy throughout the pregnancy, and we’re going to teach him how to change nappies.”

The Alliance MLA asked not to be told her baby’s gender at hospital scans: “We wanted it to be a surprise: “We had all Cian’s old baby clothes and I bought one pink babygrow to cover both options.

“Etain Evelyn was sleeping on Fergal’s chest in hospital. He said it was such a magical moment. She is just the sweetest, cutest baby and she is so chilled.

“I’m breast-feeding her, and I’ve actually had to wake her up to feed her.

“With getting elected, and now my daughter’s arrival, it’s been a very dramatic few weeks. I am still in a daze about it all. We feel so blessed.”

Kate paid tribute to staff at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital: “They have been brilliant, especially the midwives. The support they provide is incredible. They make it so easy for you.”

The Alliance MLA is planning to return to work at Stormont next month.