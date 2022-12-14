Katie Simpson death: Murder-accused now charged with raping Armagh woman

Charges against a man accused of murdering Armagh equestrienne Katie Simpson now include an allegation of rape.

Jonathan Cresswell is charged with murdering Ms Simpson on August 3, 2020.

The 33-year-old, who was the partner of her sister, claims to have rescued the 21-year-old from a suicide attempt. He claims he put Ms Simpson – unconscious and not breathing – into her car, then drove to meet the ambulance.

Her injuries were "consistent with being struck with a rod-type implement", a court was previously told.

She passed away in Altnagelvin Hospital just under a week later without regaining consciousness.

Last month, Cresswell’s lawyers expressed serious concerns over the delay in the case at Londonderry Magistrates Court.

District Judge Barney McElholm agreed, warning there had to be movement or he would fix a committal date to transfer to Crown court. He pointed out at the time: “This is a murder case. We don’t get more serious than that.

“I don’t know what the issues are but it might reach the point where I issue a warning and I set a committal date.

“Whatever has to be done, has to be done and I don’t care if people have to sit up all night to do it. Get on with it.”

Yesterday, a prosecuting lawyer told the most recent hearing there had been substantial progress. The court was informed the murder charge is proceeding and further matters have been added against Cresswell, including raping Katie and perverting the course of justice.

He said: “This is a complicated case involving not only the defendant but also a number of other individuals. Decisions have been taken on what most of them will be prosecuted for and the final one will be decided this week. This will not hold up the process as preparation of papers is underway.”

He explained while some further time is required this is to facilitate “a huge volume of mobile phone evidence being collated by an analyst and is anticipated to be ready next month”.

A committal hearing has been scheduled for February 23 when it is expected Cresswell, previously from Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, Derry, but now with an address which cannot be published, will be returned for trial.

The other suspects are four women who it is alleged were involved in a cover-up.