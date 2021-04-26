Katie Simpson murder accused’s potential bail addresses to stay secret

Court move after owner of property willing to house him allegedly intimidated

DETAILS of any potential bail address for a man accused of murdering his partner’s sister will be kept secret, after the owner of a property willing to house him was allegedly subjected to intimidation.

Jonathan James Creswell (33), from Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, is charged with murdering Katie Simpson on August 3, 2020, after discovering she spent the night with a boyfriend.

The talented showjumper passed away in hospital aged 21.

Creswell claims he left the Dungiven house he shared with his partner and children, Katie and another female, on the morning of the incident.

After dropping the children with a relative, he returned to find Katie hanging, and claims to have rescued her.

However, Creswell did not have an ambulance come to the scene.

Instead, he placed Katie in her car and drove out to meet paramedics at a specified road.

A treating consultant later remarked he had “never encountered someone putting a person into a car, unconscious and not breathing”.

A pathology report found injuries on Katie’s arms and legs were “consistent to being struck with a rod-type implement”.

Enquiries revealed Katie and a previous partner of Creswell’s obtained substantial cash loans which were handed to him.

A female who claims Creswell exposed himself to her at an equestrian centre in 2015, told police he “boasted” of attempting to hang another previous partner in a forest.

At the original High Court bail hearing, police objected to two named sureties — equestrian vet Eric Smith and another former partner of Creswell’s, Jill Robinson.

It later transpired that Mr Smith never agreed to this, although it’s unclear why his name was erroneously put forward or by whom.

Meanwhile, Creswell has remained in repeated contact with Ms Robinson and his partner Christina Simpson from prison.

This allegedly continued even after Ms Simpson changed her phone number.

Another woman — Rose de Montmorency — who shared Creswell’s house at the time of Katie’s death, has allegedly urged Ms Simpson to take Ms Robinson’s calls.

Social Services have expressed concerns around Ms Robinson, having found she is always with Creswell’s partner when they try to engage with her.

The defence agreed Ms Simpson did indeed change her phone number but stressed she herself provided the new details to Creswell.

While there were issues around the naming of Mr Smith as one of four initial sureties — described in court as “a misunderstanding” — three others remained willing.

Along with Ms Robinson, Creswell’s mother and Larne stable-owner Ben Crawford were willing to put forward £30,000 cash sureties, on top of personal bail of £30,000.

Mr Crawford also agreed to provide a bail address.

Mr Justice O’Hara ordered no females to be at the address at any time.

However, within a matter of days the position changed significantly.

The court heard Mr Crawford retracted his address after being approached by a group of men who “engaged in a level of intimidation and directed him not to put forward a surety”.

The judge said: “I regard this as particularly serious.

"It is a direct interference by a number of people with the process of justice.

"I encourage anyone with information around this to contact police with any details.”

It also emerged Ms Robinson has withdrawn her portion of the cash surety after being subjected to “threatening” social media abuse.

In addition, Creswell’s mother was unable to afford the surety by herself.

The defence requested bail be agreed as before with an amendment to allow residence at a suitable address, suggesting Creswell’s father as a possibility, although he lives in the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Justice O’Hara expressed concern about permitting residence outside the jurisdiction and pointed out any address offered must need to be approved by the court.

He granted a further adjournment to allow for enquiries around fresh sureties and a possible address.

However, in concluding, the defence counsel said any potential address for release will be made known to the court and prosecution only and not made public, due to the circumstances which led to the two sureties withdrawing.

Creswell, who appeared in court by video-link, repeatedly shook his head during the hearing, and at one point, broke down in tears.