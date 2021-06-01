Katie Simpson murder probe cops arrest woman

Police investigating the murder of 21-year-old Katie Simpson in Derry in August last year have arrested a woman.

The 39-year-old woman has been held on suspicion of a number of offences including assisting offenders, attempting to pervert the course of justice and withholding information.

The woman is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries, a police spokeswoman said.

Ms Simpson died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows.

One man has appeared in court charged with her murder.