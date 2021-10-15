Katrina Rainey Knockloughrim killing: Man (59) charged with murder of woman

Police have announced a 59-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Katrina Rainey.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigations Team, investigating the murder of a woman in Knockloughrim on October 12, have charged a 59-year-old man with murder.

“He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Saturday.”

Mrs Rainey, aged in her 50s, died from horrific burns outside the farmhouse where she lived with her family.

The incident happened at around 5.40am on Tuesday morning in the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim. Mrs Rainey, who had been trapped in the Peugeot car, was rushed to hospital.

Police later confirmed she died as a result of her injuries.

Emergency services who attended the scene were said to have been distressed at the injuries sustained by Mrs Rainey.

She had suffered 95% burns to her body.

Medics tried desperately to save her, but her injuries were too extensive and she succumbed to them a short time after she was admitted to hospital.

Mrs Rainey was a mother of six children.