Katrina Rainey Knockloughrim murder: Police granted extra 36 hours to question man

Police investigating the murder of Katrina Rainey in Knockloughrim have been granted a further extension of 36 hours to question a man on suspicion of murder.

Police confirmed late on Tuesday night a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mrs Rainey, aged in her 50s, died from horrific burns outside the farmhouse where she lived with her family.

The incident happened at around 5.40am on Tuesday morning in the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim. Mrs Rainey, who had been trapped in the Peugeot car, was rushed to hospital.

Police later confirmed she died as a result of her injuries.

A murder investigation is under way and the house was closed off as forensic officers examined the scene.

The arrested man was taken to the burns unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment to injuries to his head and hands and put under police guard. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Emergency services who attended the scene were said to have been distressed at the injuries sustained by Mrs Rainey.

She had suffered 95% burns to her body.

Medics tried desperately to save her, but her injuries were too extensive and she succumbed to them a short time after she was admitted to hospital.

Mrs Rainey was a mother of six children.