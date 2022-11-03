Kayaker saved after becoming pinned against bridge in River Lagan

Northern Ireland's Fire and Rescue Service and the Ambulance Service at the scene of the rescue on Thursday (Photo credit: K9 Search and Rescue NI)

The Northern Ireland K9 Search and Rescue NI team have paid tribute to one of their volunteers who used their training to help rescue a kayaker after becoming pinned against a bridge in the River Lagan.

The incident occurred near Shaw’s Bridge on Thursday morning, where a female kayaker became trapped after getting into difficulty when her boat became wedged against an arch.

Ryan Gray, who is a team leader in the K9 Search and Rescue Team told the Belfast Telegraph one of their volunteers, who doesn’t wish to be identified, just happened to be “in the right place at the right time” after they were in the area training with their rescue dog.

“One of our guys was out with their search and rescue dog conducting some training, and they noticed a group of people all gathered on the bridge pointing at something in the water,” he said.

"He soon realised the kayaker had gotten into some difficulty and was pinned against one of the arches.

"The river was flowing really fast, and our volunteer is a qualified swift water and flood rescue technician and luckily had his personal protection kit and equipment in his vehicle.”

Ryan said once equipped, the volunteer was then able to throw a line to the kayaker which secured her in place and reassured her safety while they awaited the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"It’s the only thing he could do because he was on his own, he was there for about five minutes helping before the specialist rescue team from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were able to come and rescue her,” explained Ryan.

He says the woman was able to walk to the ambulance after being trapped in the water for a total of 15 minutes, but did appear to require some medical assistance.

“We’re a voluntary organisation, we are just glad the training we provide to our volunteers was able to help this woman in her situation today,” added Ryan.