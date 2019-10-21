Kayden Mcguinness's killer deserves the death penalty, says aunt

The court heard Kayden was repeatedly assaulted and died after suffering bleeding and a swelling of his brain as a result of 15 non-accidental injuries (stock photo)

The aunt of a three-year-old boy killed by his mum's fiance has said he should face the death penalty.

Branding Liam Whoriskey an "evil monster", Sarah McLaughlin urged him to reveal what he did to Kayden McGuinness in the hours leading up to his death.

It comes after Whoriskey (25) was found guilty last week of the manslaughter of the defenceless tot, who was found dead in his bed in his family flat at Colmcille Court in the Bogside of Londonderry in September 2017.

The court heard Kayden was repeatedly assaulted and died after suffering bleeding and a swelling of his brain as a result of 15 non-accidental injuries.

In an interview with the Sunday World, Sarah, sister of Kayden's mum, Erin, said: "The thing is no one knows what went on before Kayden died.

"What did he do to him? He won't say.

"If I was speaking to him directly, I would ask him, tell me what you did.

"All we have is the evidence we heard in court - the manslaughter verdict has given us some closure."

Kayden's mum was too distressed to be interviewed, but speaking outside court after the verdicts were returned, she said she hopes her former fiance "rots in jail".

Sarah continued: "It was so hard in court for us.

"It was all the worse because he clearly wasn't remorseful, not one bit. He had it in his head he was getting away with it.

"We were very angry and agitated and annoyed, heartbroken.

"We were sitting there because of what he did to Kayden.

"And that was the hardest part - having to sit there and listen to the child's injuries."

She added: "He deserves the death penalty but unfortunately he can't get that."