Kaylee Black: Crusaders fans to hold minute’s applause during Irish Cup final for late under-13s player

PACEMAKER PRESS 03-05-23 Sports Direct Womens Premiership Crusaders Strikers v Derry City Women Rachel McLaren of Crusaders joins players of Crusaders as they remember Kaylee Black at this Evening's game at Seaview, Belfast. Pic - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Crusaders fans are planning to hold a minute of applause during the Irish Cup final this weekend, in honour of their late underage player, Kaylee Black.

The 13-year-old sadly passed away after going missing on Sunday.

She played for the Crusaders Strikers FC’s under-13s, and on Wednesday night, the senior women’s team dedicated their 5-0 win over Derry City Women to the tragic teenager.

Players wore black armbands and t-shirts with Kaylee's photograph, and all ticket money will be donated to her family to go towards funeral costs.

A Crusaders fan club from Glengormley has asked any supporters attending the men’s Irish Cup Final on Sunday between the Crues and Ballymena, to join in with a minute’s applause on the 13th minute of the game in memory of the young goalkeeper.

In a social media post on Monday night, Crusaders Strikers also said the club was “deeply saddened” to hear of her death.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Tributes were paid, with many describing it as “heartbreaking news”.

Kaylee’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 9.

A Facebook page has been set up in memory of the north Belfast footballer.

One family member wrote "Our princess will be laid to rest on Tuesday 9th May. Her service is being held at Seaview Presbyterian Church, Shore Road. Following this she will be laid to rest in Ballyclare Cemetery with a gathering upstairs at Seaview football club.”

Tributes for Kaylee Black left at the bottom of Carnmoney Hill at Rathfern

A dedicated spot has also been set up at the Rathfern side of the bottom of Carnmoney Hill in Newtownabbey for anyone wanting to pay tribute to Kaylee.

Flowers and jerseys have already been left at the site.

Megan Beattie, a youth worker in The Sovereign Complex in Rathfern and a Crusaders coach, has, along with other members of the local community, left flowers, t-shirts, cards, and balloons.

“We're a family there, so if anything happens to one of us, it's hurtful for us all,” she said of the club.

"I think as a community, it's a big loss. Everybody in the community, not just here but everywhere around Northern Ireland, has seen this and it's devastating.

“As a youth worker, personally, I want everybody to know that our door at the centre that I work in... it's always open for everybody; any child, any adult, anybody who wants to come and just have a chat. It’s behind closed doors; nobody else needs to know anything. We’re always there for everybody.”