Keeping Boris Johnson’s attention focused on NI is challenging, says DUP MP Ian Paisley

DUP MP Ian Paisley said it has been difficult to keep Boris Johnson focused on Northern Ireland and believes Labour has always provided a “better deal” for the country.

The North Antrim MP also said he doesn’t trust anyone in politics when asked if he trusted the Prime Minister to resolve the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In an interview with GB News’ Gloria De Piero, Mr Paisley said it is important to bring Northern Ireland to the attention of Boris Johnson “before things go bad again”.

He added that the province has “always” had a better deal from the Labour Party, despite the Tories being a natural ally to unionists.

"Anytime we've had a Labour prime minister or a Labour secretary of state, they've understood Northern Ireland, usually better,” said Mr Paisley.

"Their bark has been worse than their bite you might say. We've always kind of had the fear, will Labour take us in a particular direction closer to a united Ireland? But their bark about that and their actual bite has been very, very different." Anti-protocol rallies have continued in recent weeks as unionist and loyalist communities demonstrate their anger over the Irish Sea border as a result of the trade agreement.

However, Mr Paisley said he has become “really sceptical” when it comes to trusting people in politics after he was asked if the Prime Minister will solve the protocol problem.

"We can only trust the people, that they will hopefully elect sensible people, and then that we can trust those people to respond positively to the messages and the political policies that we have,” he stated.

"But the idea that I'm trusting this particular politician, I think those days have long since gone."

Mr Paisley also said the Conservative Party is becoming more an "English nationalist party" that does not understand what is happening in the devolved nations.

"Yes, the Conservatives call themselves the Conservative and Unionist Party, but I believe that the Conservative Party today is becoming more and more an English nationalist party that doesn't really understand what's going on in Scotland, certainly in Northern Ireland, and in other regions,” he commented.

"And we've got to, and I've got to, try and encourage them and educate them and help them to understand."

He said: "We're not little Englanders, trying to be little Englanders. We're proud Northern Ireland people who have an identity of their own and you've got to understand it and govern on that basis."

The full interview will be broadcast on GB News at 12.30pm on Thursday.