Keir Starmer in Boris Johnson jibe as Labour leader worked in NI learning to make decisions in riot situation

Sir Keir Starmer has taken aim at “showman” Boris Johnson in his maiden conference speech as party leader.

Addressing his party, he mocked the PM for his “trivial” nature, while he worked to “create a lasting institution in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement” and on how to take split-second decisions in a riot.

He described the prime minister as a “trickster” with no plan for running the country as he insisted Labour could win the next election.

He joked: “My dad was a tool maker, although in a way, so was Boris Johnson's'.”

Retooling the UK for the future was a central theme of his wide-ranging speech.

"I’ve spent my entire working life trying to get justice done,” he told delegates.

"In 2003, when I was working with the Policing Board of Northern Ireland, while I was learning up close how hard it is to make split-second life-and-death decisions in a riot. As I worked with the police to create a lasting institution in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement.

"Boris Johnson was a guest on Top Gear where, in reference to himself, he said to Jeremy Clarkson: ‘you can’t rule out the possibility that beneath the elaborately constructed veneer of a blithering idiot, lurks a blithering idiot’.”

Sir Keir continued: “When, in the autumn of 2010, I was the chief prosecutor working with Doreen Lawrence to finally get a prosecution of two of the men who murdered Stephen, Boris Johnson was writing an article in The Telegraph declaring a war on traffic cones.

"And when this country was threatened by terrorists who were trying to bring down planes with liquid bombs, I spent the summer of 2010 helping to put those terrorists behind bars where they could no longer pose a danger to British citizens.

"While I was doing that, what were you doing Mr Johnson? You were writing a piece defending your right not to wear a cycle helmet.”

He continued: “Conference, it’s easy to comfort yourself that your opponents are bad people. But I don’t think Boris Johnson is a bad man. I think he is a trivial man. I think he’s a showman with nothing left to show. I think he’s a trickster who has performed his one trick.

“Once he had said the words ‘Get Brexit Done’ his plan ran out. He has no plan.

“The questions we face in Britain today are big ones. How we emerge from the biggest pandemic in a century. How we make our living in a competitive world.”

Sir Keir said he is “totally serious” about defeating an inadequate Government that “can’t keep the fuel flowing” or supermarket shelves stocked.

In a highly personal speech, the Labour leader described “family and work” as “the two rocks of my life – the two sources of what I believe to be right and good”, highlighting his background as the son of a toolmaker and an NHS nurse who later needed long-term care.

But after a bruising conference in Brighton which has seen him clash with the Labour left, Sir Keir was heckled by activists over his refusal to support a £15 hourly minimum wage.

A Labour spokesman said it was not unexpected that critics heckled Sir Keir Starmer.

The spokesman said the fact a "number of people" had red pieces of paper to hold up to oppose Sir Keir may have suggested the hecklers were organised.

But he added: "Obviously there was clearly a view that there could be those who would want to express an opinion in the speech."

He said he did not know whether the ripostes used against the hecklers by Sir Keir were rehearsed, but added there were only a "small number" who were disruptive.

He said: "Ultimately it didn't distract from the message that Keir wanted to get across. He delivered the speech in the positive, optimistic, confident tone that I said yesterday was what he would be doing and that's what he did today.

"We're very happy with how it went, obviously."