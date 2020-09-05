Keith Strain one of two men found dead in Portadown flats

The discovery of the bodies of two men in a block of flats in Portadown has shocked the Co Armagh town.

The body of well-known local man Keith Strain was found at his home in West Street on Thursday. And last night police were investigating the discovery of another body in another flat in the same apartment block.

The second man has not been named but it is believed he was a foreign national.

The PSNI said last night that the death of Mr Strain - known to friends as 'Straino' - was not being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination has already been carried out.

However, the spokesman added that the results from a toxicology report on the local man had not yet been received.

The body of the second man was discovered at the West Street premises yesterday. A post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of his death will be carried out.

Last night dozens of messages of condolence appeared on social media mourning the death of Mr Strain, a keen angler.

One friend posted: "I'm truly sorry to hear of Keith's death. We talked all the time about his fishing trips with his dad, he loved to get down to Fermanagh, and caught some great fish, camped and fire light, why does these thing happen? I hope all his family always smile when they think of Keith, and remember the good hearted, kind person he was, and all the tales of his fishing trips."

A private funeral for Mr Strain will take place on Monday. Those wishing to pay respects may do so as the cortege passes over the Bann Bridge on Monday at 2.30pm, the family said.

Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie said his thoughts were with the two men's families as they came to terms with their loss.

"It's a tragedy for the families, their friends, and for the whole town," he said.

Local councillor and former Mayor Julie Flaherty offered her sympathies. "Keith was very well-known in the area. People are really shocked. It's a tragedy for the families. They have an awful time ahead of them," she said.