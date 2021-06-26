Kelly claims blown out of proportion, says Riverdance co-founder

Mogul’s drunken behaviour totally out of character, says McColgan

Drunken episode: Declan Kelly is understood to have become inebriated at a concert

Riverdance co-founder John McColgan has leapt to the defence of former US special envoy to Northern Ireland and businessman Declan Kelly, who has stepped down from the board of US charity Global Citizen over drunken behaviour at a fundraising concert.

Mr McColgan, who has known Kelly for 30 years and has worked with Global Citizen in the past, described the allegations against Mr Kelly as “completely out of character”.

Mr Kelly was drunk, stumbling and “messy” at a high-profile fundraising concert in the US, it is understood.

He was the Obama administration's special envoy to Northern Ireland between 2009 and 2011.

Sources close to the Teneo chief executive and chairman said he was “out of order” and was now committed to sobriety.

The millionaire PR mogul is stepping back from some of his responsibilities after drunken behaviour at the Global Citizen gig on May 2.

The event was chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lopez was among the acts.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Mr Kelly acknowledged that he “became inebriated and behaved inappropriately towards some women and men at the event.

“He deeply regrets his actions and has personally apologised to the individuals he offended.”

Speaking to the Irish Independent last night, Mr McColgan said he was shocked but feels that the story has been “blown out of proportion”.

“I wasn’t there, but I know Declan for 30 years and he is a very good friend. All I can say is, it was completely out of character.

“Obviously, drink was taken and people behave out of character when drink is taken.

“It shocks me because he is so normally appropriate and aware of things.”

Other friends of the businessman said there was confusion about what he had actually been accused of.

Without excusing his drunken behaviour, they said there was a “chasm” of information, meaning people were drawing their own conclusions.

“There’s no doubt it is being treated very seriously and [that] his actions [were] deemed inappropriate,” said one source.

“Any element of that behaviour has to stop and he has committed to that. He has put his hands up, admitted to his wrongdoing and is addressing what caused this.

"He’s paying a big price and is not flinching [from] that.”

Mr Kelly, the brother of Irish Labour Party leader Alan Kelly, is known to be a deeply committed family man and has never been accused of any inappropriate behaviour in the past.

Details remain scant on what transpired at the cocktail party after the event, which featured the Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder and J Balvin.

Sources said there was an acceptance by Mr Kelly, and across the business, that his actions would have been inappropriate at any event, anywhere.

But in the world of global philanthropy, his drunkenness was “completely out of place”.

“He was a big player in a charity that has a high ambition of tackling world poverty. He was very proud of his work there, but he’s paid a big price now for being so out of line,” an observer said.