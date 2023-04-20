Ken Reid: Phone call from Senator George Mitchell boosted my spirits

Former UTV political editor has been undergoing treatment for cancer

Former UTV political editor Ken Reid has told how an unexpected phone call from Senator George Mitchell has given him the perfect lift after “a difficult few weeks”.

The man who chaired the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement was back in Northern Ireland this week for the Queen’s University Agreement 25 conference, but has now returned to the US.

Before flying out on Thursday morning, he spent a few moments chatting to Mr Reid. Both men have been undergoing treatment for leukaemia in the last few years after they were diagnosed in 2020.

Senator Mitchell refused to allow his treatment to prevent him returning to Northern Ireland and he has been involved in the events hosted by Queen’s University, where he served as chancellor for 10 years between 1999 and 2009.

Mr Reid, who was in hospital last week after suffering an infection and had further tests today, said: “We have been friends since the days before the Good Friday Agreement, but it was such an uplifting call to take from a man who has had plenty of demands on his time these past few days.”

While they have shared many conversations over the years, the main topic this time wasn’t about their treatments for cancer, it was something that most people from Northern Ireland will understand.

Mr Reid added: “We do have a certain problem that we share, but we talked about the weather!

“He said that when he left Miami the weather was terrible and arrived here to sunshine. I’m not sure if he was looking forward to going home. I think he rather fancied spending a day or two more here in the sunshine.

“It has been a rough few weeks for me and I would’ve loved to have been more involved in all that was going on around Queen’s University these last few days. I was disappointed not to be there for the three days.

“But I listened to the speech George Mitchell gave on Monday and it really raised my spirits. That’s when I decided I had to be there at some point, so I made it along to the media event on Tuesday night.”

Senator Mitchell’s speech in the Whitla Hall called on the people of Northern Ireland not to give up on their belief that the future could be better.

He also urged current political leaders to act with the “courage and wisdom” that their predecessors had done. His recollection of the talks process and his time in Northern Ireland looked back on how he often considered giving up on the process, but stuck with it, and in the end helped the parties reach agreement.

George Mitchell speaking during the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Senator Mitchell also said he holds out hope that he will be able return to Northern Ireland with his children.

“The last words he said to me were, ‘we’ll meet again’,” Mr Reid said. “And I certainly hope we do.”

Senator Mitchell described his trip here as "very meaningful and emotional" and that he and his family had come to love Northern Ireland and its people.

"I don't know if this is my last trip or not to be perfectly frank, I don't know what's going to happen," he said.

"The doctors have told me that I might go for a period of time without a resumption of cancer and die from something else, I'm going to be 90 in a couple of months.

"On the other hand, he said the cancer might come back in a few months and you'll have to go back into chemotherapy. So I live every day thanking God that I'm still here and still around, and, for me, it's wonderful to be able to come back.

"I've seen many old friends that I had not seen for a very long time, renewed acquaintances.

"Things take on a different context and a different meaning when you reach the stage of life that I have reached, and I enjoy what we would think of as routine things more than I appreciated and did before.

"My children love Northern Ireland on the occasions that they came and I hope very much I can come back again, not at any conference, but just as a visitor, as I had often, and have my children come with me, but I can't be sure of that.”