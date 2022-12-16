Kennedy to ‘focus on economic issues’ rather than politics as President Biden set to name him as US special envoy to Northern Ireland

The new US special envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III will likely focus on “economic issues” rather than politics in a reflection of what the US sees as the “most pressing issues” according to comments from a US official.

The remarks were made to the Wall Street Journal ahead of the expected announcement from US President Joe Biden that Mr Kennedy will take on the role before the White House goes on Christmas break, according to a reports.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Kennedy III (42) is the part of the famous American political family.

His father is former US Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II while his grandfather was US Senator Robert F. Kennedy, brother of former US President Joseph ‘JFK’ Kennedy.

“(Kennedy) will be very much focused on advancing U.S. economic engagement and people to people ties,” the official told the WSJ ahead of President Biden’s announcement.

The appointment of the role, which has been vacant since 2021 when former chief of staff to former President Trump, Mick Mulvaney stepped down, comes at a particularly sensitive time for US/Ireland relations.

Issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol have meant the Stormont Assembly has been collapsed since February, with the US diplomats reportedly urging the UK and EU to reach agreement on the matter before 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement next year.

In November, the Biden administration warned the UK Government to avoid “efforts to undo the Northern Ireland Protocol” saying it “would not create a conducive environment.”

Previous special envoys to Northern Ireland have included George Mitchell, Richard Haass and Gary Hart.

Joe Kennedy III will become the 8th person to serve in the role. He attended Stanford University before later graduating from Harvard Law School and served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Massachusetts from 2013-2021.

His father Joseph P. Kennedy was famously involved in a controversial visit to Northern Ireland in the 1980s, with reports he entered in a dispute with a British soldier on patrol near Divis flats in west Belfast.

Earlier this month, it was reported Joe Biden was seeking to fill the post in the coming weeks as part of the United States having a bigger say in Northern Ireland.

Former Irish Ambassador to the US, Dan Mulhall who served in the role from 2017 to August also told BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme that President Biden has a “desire” to fill the post.

President Biden is also tipped to make a visit to Northern Ireland as part of a series of events scheduled to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.