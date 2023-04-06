Kenova investigation into Troubles murder and torture not ‘diluted’, says Jon Boutcher

An investigation into historic offences committed during the Troubles will not be “diluted”, according to the head investigator.

Kenova lead, former Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has provided an update to families on the progress of the release of its the interim report.

Kenova is an independent investigation currently examining historic offences which occurred during the Troubles, including more than 200 murders as well as kidnaps and torture.

Many are concerned at the involvement of this alleged State agent in kidnap, torture and murder by the Provisional IRA during the Troubles’ and believe they were preventable.

The focus of this investigation is to ascertain whether there is evidence of the commission of criminal offences by the alleged agent including, but not limited to, murders, attempted murders or unlawful imprisonments attributed to the Provisional IRA.

It is also looking at whether there is evidence of criminal offences having been committed by members of the British Army, the Security Services or other government personnel.

In October, he released a protocol outlining the eight-stage process for release of the report and confirmed in a letter to every affected family on Thursday, April 6 that it is nearing the end of Stage 2 – the representations process.

Mr Boutcher said: "This stage has taken longer than I had hoped, however, it is essential it is done fairly whilst also ensuring it is expedited without undue delay. I must demonstrate all reasonableness towards those I have criticised before moving to the security checking phase.

"While the representations process is confidential, I’m confident that no criticism I have made has yet been lost or diluted.

"Although I am disappointed with the delay, I wish to reassure victims and families that I have exercised due diligence with the representations process in the interests of the propriety of the report and will move into security checking next month.

"I am currently unable to give a timescale for completion of the security checking, but I do not foresee a protracted process ahead. As I have previously explained, I do not consider that the report contains any information that gives rise to a valid national security concern although I will of course consider any points raised with care."

Mr Boutcher also gave assurances to families affected by the Barnard Review, an analytical review of alleged offences committed by the Glenanne Gang and estimates the review will be concluded early in 2024 before moving into the pre-publication protocol process.

He added: "Kenova continues to enjoy the confidence of victims, bereaved families and stakeholders across all backgrounds from the Troubles.

"My team and I remain utterly dedicated to the task of delivering our findings both directly to victims and families, and more broadly through my public reports.

"I am happy to confirm that the chief constable of the PSNI has fully supported the Kenova protocol reporting process and has repeated his commitment to support the Glenanne review to its conclusion.

"In the forthcoming days we will see various events during Easter and into next week to celebrate the huge achievement of the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process.

"I am very conscious that this will bring sad memories lost loved ones and of lives forever changed through the violence of the Troubles. My thoughts and those of my team will be with everyone impacted on this poignant anniversary."