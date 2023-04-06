Kenova investigation into Troubles murders and torture not ‘diluted’, says Jon Boutcher

An investigation into historic offences committed during the Troubles will not be “diluted”, according to the lead investigator.

Jon Boutcher, who heads up Operation Kenova, said publication of an interim report has been delayed.

Kenova is an independent investigation examining Troubles-era offences, including more than 200 murders as well as kidnaps and torture.

It is focusing on the agent known as Stakeknife, and the role played by the security services, including MI5.

A report was expected to be published last year. It was then delayed to early this year, but now has been delayed again.

Mr Boutcher said: "This stage has taken longer than I had hoped, however, it is essential it is done fairly whilst also ensuring it is expedited without undue delay. I must demonstrate all reasonableness towards those I have criticised before moving to the security checking phase.

"While the representations process is confidential, I’m confident that no criticism I have made has yet been lost or diluted.

"Although I am disappointed with the delay, I wish to reassure victims and families that I have exercised due diligence with the representations process in the interests of the propriety of the report and will move into security checking next month.

"I am currently unable to give a timescale for completion of the security checking, but I do not foresee a protracted process ahead. As I have previously explained, I do not consider that the report contains any information that gives rise to a valid national security concern although I will of course consider any points raised with care."

Mr Boutcher, a former chief constable of Bedfordshire Police, also gave assurances to families affected by the Barnard Review, an analytical review of alleged offences committed by the Glenanne Gang, and estimates the review will be concluded early in 2024.

He added: "Kenova continues to enjoy the confidence of victims, bereaved families and stakeholders across all backgrounds from the Troubles.

"My team and I remain utterly dedicated to the task of delivering our findings both directly to victims and families, and more broadly through my public reports.

"I am happy to confirm that the chief constable of the PSNI has fully supported the Kenova protocol reporting process and has repeated his commitment to support the Glenanne review to its conclusion.

"In the forthcoming days we will see various events during Easter and into next week to celebrate the huge achievement of the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process.

"I am very conscious that this will bring sad memories lost loved ones and of lives forever changed through the violence of the Troubles. My thoughts and those of my team will be with everyone impacted on this poignant anniversary."