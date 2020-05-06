Kerry McLean's joy at new role with Parentline NI

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kerry McLean has said she is "delighted" to be appointed an ambassador of Parentline NI. The free and confidential helpline offers advice, support and guidance for all parents and carers.

The broadcaster said: "I'm a mum of three children and juggle my work as a broadcaster and journalist whilst studying part-time towards a degree in Psychology so it's fair to say that I'm a busy parent, but then, I've never met a mum or dad who didn't deserve that adjective.

"We all have moments when we need a helping hand or a non-judgmental listening ear and that's why Parentline NI is so necessary and why I'm proud to become an Ambassador of this invaluable helpline. No parent should worry or struggle alone when help is a phone call away."

To contact Parentline NI call free on 0808 8020 400 or chat online at www.ci-ni.org.uk.