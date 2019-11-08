Kevin Lunney: Police carrying out 26 searches over Quinn director attack

Kevin Lunney, who suffered a barbaric attack

Police investigating the brutal abduction and attack on Quinn director Kevin Lunney are carrying out a total of 26 searches on both sides of the border and in England.

Police investigating the brutal abduction and attack on Quinn director Kevin Lunney are carrying out a total of 26 searches on both sides of the border and in England.

Derbyshire Constabulary is carrying out a search of a property in England as part of a coordinated operations with the PSNI and An Garda Siochana.

The PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch is carrying searches in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh. While gardai are at various locations in Cavan, Longford and Dublin.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan said: “The investigation is continuing at pace and today‘s significant operation involves searching four residential properties and one commercial premises in the Derrylin area.

Kevin Lunney

“Our colleagues in Derbyshire Constabulary are searching one premises in their area and members of An Garda Siochana are searching five locations in County Cavan, three locations in County Longford and four locations in Dublin.

"These premises are a mixture of domestic dwellings and commercial business premises."

Mr Mullan added: “This was a truly horrific crime and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and now also Derbyshire Constabulary to try and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Mr Lunney, a 50-year-old father of six, was left with life-changing injuries after being bundled into the boot of a car outside his Derrylin home on September 17 and subjected to several hours of brutal attack.

The Irish News reports directors at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) have rejected an offer to meet members of the Quinn family.

Sean Quinn jnr, once his father's right-hand man in the business, made the offer in a statement to BBC Spotlight.

Mr Lunney's car was burned out

It was issued for this week's broadcast of a Spotlight interview with Mr Lunney who spoke for the first time of his ordeal.

No one has been arrested, with police on both sides of the border under mounting pressure to bring the perpetrators to justice.

On Thursday Tanaiste Simon Coveney said catching the criminals behind the intimidation of Quinn directors is a high priority at the top of the Irish government.

The attack on Mr Lunney was the most serious of a five-year campaign of intimidation targeting the companies and directors that now control the business portfolio that was built up by fallen tycoon Sean Quinn.

The Quinn family has condemned and distanced itself from those attacking the new owners.

