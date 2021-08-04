Kevin Lunney torture was ‘inflicted with a sense of purpose’, court told

The kidnapping and torture of Co Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney was an ordeal of “callous brutality and gratuitous violence, inflicted with a distinct sense of purpose”, Dublin’s Special Criminal Court has been told.

Prosecutor Sean Guerin SC said the attack was intended to “terrify and intimidate Mr Lunney and to leave him with injuries which would never allow him to forget the ordeal”.

He said the abduction was a “sophisticated, highly organised, serious criminal enterprise”.

Mr Guerin was delivering his closing speech at the non-jury court yesterday, after a nine-week trial, which had been expected to last up to three months.

Closing speeches by the defence are expected to be delivered in the coming days.

Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director, was bundled into the boot of a car by a masked gang outside his Derrylin home and driven to a yard where his captors held him in a horsebox while attacking him and ordering him to resign from the company.

During a 45-minute assault, his leg was broken with a wooden bat, his face slashed with a knife and his wounds doused in bleach. One of his assailants carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife before he was dumped, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan.

Four men are on trial over Mr Lunney’s kidnapping.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road; Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin; and a man who cannot be legally named, known as “YZ” (40), are alleged to have been directly involved in the abduction and attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences”.

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019, which they deny.

Yesterday, the three-judge court ruled admissible key forensic evidence found in a Renault Kangoo van alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping and later destroyed in an accidental fire while still in garda custody.

Among the evidence was Mr Lunney’s DNA, found on the sliding cargo door, suggested by the prosecution to have been transferred there by one of the accused. The van was alleged to have been used by YZ, Mr O’Brien and Mr Redmond to get to and from Cavan on the day of the attack.

"This was a sophisticated, highly organised, serious criminal enterprise,” Mr Guerin said.

Mr Lunney had given a remarkable account of what he endured. It was remarkable mostly for what he said happened to him, “which was an ordeal of callous brutality and gratuitous violence, inflicted with calculated ease, almost calmly, with a distinct sense of purpose”, Mr Guerin said.

“It may well be that the purpose was to serve the ends of other persons..”

What was also remarkable was Mr Lunney’s ability to tell what happened with “care and considerable precision, to say nothing of his extraordinary poise”.

This left the court with a “compelling and detailed account, capable of being assessed by reference to the evidence”.

Mr Guerin’s closing argument is continuing this afternoon before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.