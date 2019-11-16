Kevin Lunney: Trio arrested released without charge

Forensic officers at the scene where Mr Lunney was taken

Three people arrested as part of the investigation into the abduction and torture of Co Fermanagh man and Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney have been released without charge.

Two men and a woman, two of whom are believed to be a mother and son, were released by Gardai in the early hours of Saturday morning after being arrested on Thursday.

The trio were being held at stations in Cavan, Monaghan and Kells.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai have said investigations are still ongoing into the attack on 50-year-old Mr Lunney, who was abducted outside his home near Derrylin and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was savagely beaten.

His attackers broke his leg, sliced his fingernails and face with a Stanley knife, carved QIH on his chest, and doused the father of six in bleach.

The attack, during which his assailants demanded his resignation, was the most serious in a five-year campaign of intimidation targeting the companies and directors that now control the business portfolio which was built up by fallen tycoon Sean Quinn, once Ireland’s richest man.

