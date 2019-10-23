Kevin Lunney wouldn’t have lived only for passer-by, says brother

Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney would have died following his abduction and torture if he had not been spotted by a passer-by who helped him, his brother Tony has said.

Tony Lunney spoke on RTE's Primetime last night, the first time the family has spoken out since the attack on the Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) boss.

Tony, a member of the QIH management team, said he received a call from a friend on the night his brother was abducted.

"'There is something wrong down at Kevin's', he says. 'The jeep is halfway up the lane on fire and I can't get through to his mobile'," Tony explained.

Tony recalled the moment he saw the car on fire without knowing if his brother was in it.

"I ran up the lane and all I could see was Kevin's vehicle... I didn't know... it was just a complete ball of flames," he said. "You couldn't see anything of any resemblance. It was just unbelievable, the fireball it was in.

"Then the fire brigade came and I went back down and said 'Is there anyone in the vehicle?' and he (a fireman) confirmed there was no one in it."

After the attack, Kevin was discovered at a crossroads by a farmer. According to his brother, if it wasn't for the farmer, he wouldn't have survived. "He dragged himself 100, 150 metres down to the crossroads and kind of up towards the light of the house," he said.

"That's where the lad on the tractor happened to see him putting the hand up - he wasn't fit to stand. That's what saved him. If he hadn't have been found, he wouldn't have survived."

Tony also said senior executives at the company had been harassed and assaulted. Earlier, QIH chief executive Liam McCaffrey told the BBC he believed criminals from outside the Fermanagh area were being paid to carry out the attacks.

Mr McCaffrey said the evidence "points to criminals from outside of the area being paid to come into the area and carry out that attack on Kevin".

Mr Lunney suffered "life-changing" injuries in the attack. His face and chest were slashed and his leg was broken in two places.

"The purpose of the attack seemed to be to scare him and threaten other executives to resign from the business," Mr McCaffrey told the BBC.

Mr McCaffrey said Mr Lunney and his family had suffered terribly during the "horrific episode".

"Not only the physical ordeal that Kevin went through for a two-and-a-half hour period, but also for his family over that period of time to not know if he was dead or alive, to not know whether he was coming back to them," he said.