Kidney transplants cancelled in Belfast Trust due to staff shortage

Some kidney transplants were not carried out. Picture: Stock image

Life-saving kidney transplants within the Belfast Health Trust area could not go ahead at the weekend because not enough nurses were available to support surgeons.

Several healthy kidneys from deceased donors were turned down as the operations could not be carried out, according to the BBC. It led to an apology from the Trust, who said the staff shortage was due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Surgical services have been one of the biggest casualties of the pandemic as key staff are diverted away from operating theatres and recovery wards to help colleagues cope with the number of people seriously ill with the coronavirus.

The Belfast Health Trust said it had come under “significant pressure” and had therefore made the “difficult decision” to cancel some kidney transplants.

The move allowed staff who work in operating theatres to “assist in intensive care units at this challenging time”.

All options were explored in order to try and ensure transplants could be carried out - this decision was a last resort and “not taken lightly,” said the Trust.

“We apologise to all patients and we are doing all we can to ensure we can reschedule surgeries as soon as possible.”

At the end of July, some health trusts cancelled cancer surgeries, something the Royal College of Surgeons said could have been avoided.

It had made proposals to stop surgeries being cancelled amid an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, but these had not been implemented.

Last year a record number of kidney transplants were carried out in Northern Ireland in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

But in November the transplant system was suspended because of the Covid-19-related pressure on the health service.

The Belfast Trust has been asked for a response.