Kids left shaken after men armed with shovels burgle Belfast house

The burglary happened in the St Vincent Street area of north Belfast. Credit: Google

Two children were left badly shaken after three men armed with shovels burgled a house in north Belfast.

The burglary happened in the St Vincent Street area of the city shortly before 2.50am on Saturday.

Police said it was reported that three men entered a house in the area armed with shovels and rummaged through the property.

PSNI Detective Constable Watts said: “Nothing was taken and, thankfully, no one was physically injured. However, this was a terrifying ordeal for the two adults and two children who were in the house at the time and who have been left badly shaken.

“It is believed the men may have made off in a black Peugeot."

Anyone with any information regarding the burglary has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 256 of 14/09/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.