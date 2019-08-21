Kids swim for £1 at Belfast leisure centres for next ten days

Gareth Kirk, Regional Director at GLL, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor John Finucane and John McGuigan, Chair of Active Belfast Limited.

Leisure centres in Belfast are giving children the opportunity to swim for £1 over the next ten days.

The offer marks the launch of a new Aquatics Strategy from Belfast City Council.

Lord Mayor of Belfast John Finucane, announced a range of targets for increased participation over the next decade at the Olympia Leisure Centre on Wednesday.

Belfast City Council developed the Aquatics Strategy for Belfast 2019-2030 in partnership with Active Belfast Limited and GLL, the social enterprise who run the council’s 14 leisure centres under the ‘Better’ brand.

Councillor Finucane said that council were hoping to double pool usage at Belfast's leisure centres.

“We’ve seen an incredible 24% increase in swim lessons over the last year. By 2030 we want to almost double pool usage to 1.5 million pool visits per year and we have a range of other very ambitious targets," he said.

"This includes big increases in annual swimming lessons, significant growth of usage amongst women and substantial increases in pool visits by the over 60s.

“The Aquatics Strategy supports our Belfast Agenda vision of building a city where everyone experiences good health and wellbeing by 2035."

The Sinn Fein councillor said that Belfast's leisure centres were set for significant investment.

“Underpinning the strategy is Council’s £105 million Leisure Development Programme which will see seven new leisure facilities built over a ten year period," the Lord Mayor said.

"These five star facilities will be available at three star prices so that they are accessible to everyone in the city."

You can download the Aquatics Strategy for Belfast and find out more at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/aquaticsstrategy.