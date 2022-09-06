Kilkeel earmarked for banking hub after raft of closures

Kilkeel has been earmarked for Northern Ireland’s first banking hub just ahead of the Co Down fishing village’s last bank branch shutting.

Next Friday, Danske Bank on the Greencastle Road is due to close its doors — Kilkeel’s last remaining bank after AIB and Bank of Ireland also closed in the past few years.

All is not lost, however, as a new scheme is expected to see a banking hub set up there by early next spring.

Pioneered by ATM network Link and the Cash Action Group, the scheme is planning to open 25 hubs in towns across the UK that have been hit hard by bank closures.

Two pilot hubs in England and Scotland saw almost 60,000 customer visits and transactions worth £16m take place.

Banking hubs operate in a similar way to branches, but their services are shared, with banks providing staff on rotation.

As the impact of the cost-of-living crisis becomes increasingly apparent, the hubs are likely to become an ever more important resource, particularly in communities with minimal or limited access to cash or banking facilities, those behind the initiative said.

The Banking Hub Company said: “The next step will be working with the community to identify a site for the banking hub. We need to make sure we find a suitable slot that is secure, easily located and has good access for everyone in the community. We’re hopeful, if all goes to plan, it’ll be up and running by spring next year.

“For those unfamiliar with a Banking Hub, it’s a shared space for customers of any bank. So you can come in and speak to the cashier to pay a bill or withdraw cash. Additionally, every day of the week, a personal banker will be there from a specific bank for questions and issues, such as Power of Attorney or help with online banking.

“The following day, a member of staff from a different bank will visit to support customers with an account held with that brand.”

South Down DUP MLA Diane Forsythe said it is “very welcome news” for the community.

“The recent bank closures have been a massive blow to the community. Along with neighbouring closures in Newcastle and Warrenpoint, it has had a huge impact here as the removal of banks has also seen the removal of ATMs as well,” she said.

“A well-known budgeting strategy is to have cash and then to budget throughout the week accordingly, so for people not to have access to cash has made an impact, especially with the rising prices – so a banking hub would be very welcome to Kilkeel.”

Alan Knox, president of the Kilkeel Chamber of Commerce said that this is "positive news" since – after next Friday – there will be no physical bank left in the town.

"From a personal and business perspective this is a much-needed service for the whole community," he said.