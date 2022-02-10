Kill protocol or the Union is finished, TUV chief tells rally

Allister and DUP leader Donaldson claim deal represents biggest threat to NI in a generation

Baroness Kate Hoey speaks at the rally also attended by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, former MEP Ben Habib, and TUV leader Jim Allister.

Unionists must kill the Northern Ireland Protocol or it will kill the Union, TUV leader Jim Allister has told a rally at an Orange hall in Dromore.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who also took part in the event, said trade barriers could “succeed where decades of terrorism failed by driving an irrevocable wedge between Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK”. The days of unionists being “seen and not heard” were over, he added.

Mr Allister said no unionist “worthy of the name” could accept or implement the protocol.

“Its economic mischief is dire, but its constitutional mischief is terminal to the Union,” he added.

“Its clear purpose is to build Irish unity through the stepping stone of an all-island economy, whereby Northern Ireland’s alignment to and affiliation with GB is broken and the Irish unification anticipated in the Belfast Agreement is achieved.

“That is why I have always said [to] unionists, ‘Either kill the protocol or it will kill the Union’.

“This protocol is irredeemable. Any tinkering which leaves us in any way in a foreign single market for goods, under a foreign customs code and VAT regime, all subject to foreign laws and a foreign court, can never be made acceptable or rendered constitutionally viable.”

Sir Jeffrey said: ‘‘The sea border represents the single greatest threat to Northern Ireland’s place in the UK in a generation.

“The presence of trade barriers within our own country has the grave potential to succeed where decades of terrorism failed by driving an irrevocable wedge between Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK.

“The EU say one of the primary purposes of the protocol is to protect the political institutions created by the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

TUV Leader Jim Allister during an anti-protocol rally at Dromore Orange Hall

“Yet, the protocol is destabilising those institutions, with both the North-South Ministerial Council and the Executive no longer fully functioning.

“If the EU really care about political stability in Northern Ireland, they should act immediately to resolve the problems created by the protocol.”

Sir Jeffrey said respect for both traditions seemed to have “vanished into thin air” with the protocol’s implementation “Unionism has stood together against the Irish Sea border. We need to ensure this translates to the ballot box, to transfers between candidates, in order to maximise unionist representation in the next Assembly,” he added.

The DUP leader also claimed the protocol was draining the economy of £2.5m every day.

“This situation cannot go on. Unionism has been patient and has been reasonable,” he said.

“It is entirely reasonable to ask that cross-community protections should be used by unionists as well as nationalists. The days of unionists being seen and not heard are over.’’

Sign outside the anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally at Dromore Orange Hall

Baroness Kate Hoey also took part in the event, which was organised by Lower Iveagh District Lodge Number 1.

Lower Iveagh District Master John Wilkinson, said: “The Orange Order has been to the fore in opposing the protocol which partitions the UK.

“A border has been driven down the Irish Sea without the consent of the people of Northern Ireland, undermining our constitutional position, damaging our economy and, as the events of the past week have shown, destabilising politics.”

Separately, Ulster Unionist peer Lord Empey claimed that unionism could win the arguments about the protocol without wrecking Stormont.

“When the protocol was about to be implemented, the Alliance, the Greens, the SDLP and Sinn Fein called for its rigorous implementation. Twelve months later, all of these parties have retreated from that position,” he added.

“The protocol and the way it is being implemented is injurious to Northern Ireland, and significant changes are needed.

“The measures and checks required are totally disproportionate to any risk posed to the EU.”

The former UUP leader also said he “disagreed fundamentally” with Sir Jeffrey’s tactics of “copying Sinn Fein in bringing down the Executive”.

Lord Empey explained: “He has created disarray and damage to morale throughout Northern Ireland. It also gives republicans the opportunity to claim that Northern Ireland is a failed political entity.

“It gifts Sinn Fein with the opportunity to place their own shopping list of demands on the table before they would go back into government.

“I well recall that, in order to get Sinn Fein to go back into Stormont in January 2020, the DUP had to concede the Irish Language Act.

“The real problem that the DUP have created for themselves and the rest of us was their ill-advised and inexplicable decision to back Boris Johnson’s proposal in October 2019 to the EU for a border in the Irish Sea, describing it as ‘a serious and sensible way forward’.

“Unionism can win this argument but do so in a democratic way without destroying Stormont and damaging the lives and livelihoods of all the people living here.”