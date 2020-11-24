Killer driver Devenney facing prison over death of elderly man in 2018

Robert Devenney at an earlier hearing at Belfast Crown Court.

A Lisburn man is facing a prison term after he admitted causing the death of a west Belfast pensioner by dangerous driving.

George McCaul, who was 81 and from Twinbook, died after being struck by a car as he tried to cross the road at Kingsway on the Upper Lisburn Road in Dunmurry in October 2018.

Robert Thomas Devenney (39), from Front Road, was due to stand trial for causing death by dangerous driving, and for driving dangerously on roads including the M1 Motorway and Blacks Road.

But before the trial started yesterday, Devenney admitted the two charges.

Judge Donna McColgan QC was informed there was dashcam footage of the incident, which she said she would view ahead of sentencing.

Judge McColgan agreed to release Devenney on continued bail.

But she warned Devenney that a custodial sentence for the driving offences was "inevitable".

The case has been relisted for review on December 21.