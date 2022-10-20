Killer James Meehan ‘unlawfully at large’ after going AWOL during leave

A convicted killer has gone on the run in Northern Ireland with no clear warning from authorities.

The Department of Justice has added James Meehan’s face to their online list of prisoners who are unlawfully at large.

However, the department did nothing else to alert the public that they may be at risk or to seek help in apprehending the escapee.

The issue has been highlighted by the Newsletter which has reported similar incidents in the past.

The latest on-the-run was found guilty of murdering a Londonderry father-of-four following a family wedding back in 2007.

Jim McFadden (42) was repeatedly punched so hard in the chest that he died from a ruptured heart.

Meehan also jumped bail during the 2009 trial leaving his wife and her son – who were also convicted of murder – to face life sentences without him.

Brenda and her son Sean Devenney had their murder convictions reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

All three were guests at the wedding of the murdered man’s sister-in-law.

The savage attack was carried out after they returned home from the reception in Co Donegal.

After a full day of drinking, Meehan drove them to Mr McFadden’s house in the Shantallow area of Londonderry and waited on him returning.

With his sentence coming to an end, Meehan is a Phase 2 prisoner in Burren House on the Crumlin Road in Belfast where inmates enjoy more freedom with unlocked cells and weekends out in preparation for permanent release.

According to the DOJ website, Meehan went missing on Sunday, October 9, after being released on "burren home leave".

The media was not informed about the disappearance.

The Sunday World is reporting that Meehan went AWOL after being released for the weekend.

Prison chiefs raised the alarm after they went to an agreed address in Derry to carry out a routine alcohol check to discover Meehan had actually left the jurisdiction by crossing border into the Republic of Ireland.

It took five days for the Prison Service to publicly admit one of their dangerous killers was on the run – and only in response to queries from Sunday World.

Meehan is one of six prisoners currently unlawfully at large in Northern Ireland.

He has convictions for murder and actual bodily harm and is described as being of medium build, 1.8m tall with a “fresh complexion”.

It’s understood the Co Meath native was making the illegal cross-border trip repeatedly for months.

If he refuses to hand himself in – it’s not clear what authorities can do.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said prisoners are often released back into the community and “tested” as the end of their sentence approaches.

"Individuals progress by fully engaging in a number of tests which challenge and support them to make positive change in their lives around health, thinking patterns and attitudes towards their offending behaviour," they added.

"After being fully risk assessed, they begin a graduated release programme into the community, firstly under supervision then progressing to short time bounded periods of unaccompanied release where they work in the community.

"Testing by its nature has some failures and it is better this is done in a controlled way with robust checks by the Prison Service.

“Preparing people for release is a vital part of rehabilitation as it reduces their risk of re-offending which helps to make the community safer.”