Killer of Co Down tattoo artist Aidan Mann jailed for at least nine years

Court said the deceased was an ‘entirely innocent victim’

A Co Down man has been jailed for at least nine years after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Aidan Mann.

Mr Mann, also known as tattoo artist Zen Black, was stabbed to death in Downpatrick last year.

His neighbour Barry Donnelly (38) was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday.

He admitted stabbing the victim 14 times outside a car dealership on Church Street in the town on January 3 last year.

Donnelly also entered guilty pleas to charges of possessing an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an attack on a mother and son in June 2021.

CCTV footage of the attack on Mr Mann (28), a talented tattoo artist, had been shown to the court at an earlier hearing and showed the victim coming out of the building that housed the flats, with Donnelly following him.

The victim was unable to escape and fell to the ground, where Donnelly straddled him and stabbed him to his legs, torso and chest.

Donnelly was then pulled off Mr Mann by members of the public who restrained him until police arrived.

At his sentencing in Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, the court heard the deceased was “an entirely innocent victim who did nothing to provoke or justify the fatal attack by the defendant”.

During police interviews the defendant did not deny what he had done but suggested he was carrying the knives in self-defence and that he had been subject to abuse for more than two years.

He admitted that when he was pulled off the deceased he had shouted “let him die.” He had also shouted that the stabbing was revenge for his brother but, in fact, nothing at all had happened to his brother.

Two consultant psychiatrists agreed that the defendant was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning arising from schizophrenia at the time of the attack. That abnormality substantially impaired his ability to form a rational judgment and to exercise self-control.

“In my judgment, the state which this defendant was in, when he was paranoid and hearing voices, was the result in significant measure of his own failure to seek any medical treatment or counselling, his use of cannabis and his failure to do anything with his life other apparently than drift,” said Mr Justice O’Hara.

The judge imposed an indeterminate custodial sentence on Donnelly, indicating it “achieves the best possible protection of the public”.

"It is the heaviest sentence which a court can impose other than a life sentence, but in this case, it is the proper one,” he said.

"In all the circumstances, and allowing specifically for the guilty plea, I consider that the proper tariff is nine years. That is the minimum period which [the defendant] must serve in prison before his release can be considered by the parole commissioners.

"When that time comes the parole commissioners should have available to them at the very least these sentencing remarks together with the victim impact statements, the psychiatric reports and the pre-sentence report.”

On the other four charges, the court imposed concurrent sentences of two years for possession of offensive weapons on 3 January 2022; nine months each for the two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and six months for possession of an offensive weapon in the form of the golf club.