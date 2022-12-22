Killing of Natalie McNally was fourth of a woman in her own home in NI this year

The family of Natalie McNally at a press conference on Thursday Credit: Press Eye

The family of Natalie McNally and DCI John Caldwell make an appeal

Natalie McNally is the fourth woman to be murdered in her own home in Northern Ireland this year.

The brutal killing of the 32-year-old has shocked the Lurgan community.

Ms McNally, who worked for Translink, was 15 weeks pregnant.

She was discovered in her house at Silverwood Green in the Co Armagh town on December 19 by a friend who went to check on her after becoming concerned.

Police believe Ms McNally may have been killed the previous night.

She had been stabbed a number of times.

Police say there was no sign of a break-in and that the killer may have been known to Ms McNally.

She also had defensive marks indicating she had tried to fight off her attacker.

With the police investigation into the murder ongoing, there is pressure on detectives to bring the perpetrator to justice as soon as possible.

A man in his 30s arrested initially was released without charge.

A second man aged 32 is currently in custody being questioned about the murder.

A total of 20 people have been murdered here this year, four of them female.

In April retired nurse Alyson Nelson (64) was stabbed to death at her home in Whitehead, Co Antrim.

Emergency services were called to a property on Victoria Avenue, but despite efforts to save Ms Nelson she died at the scene.

In a statement read during a vigil in her memory, Ms Nelson’s family said she had been “robbed of her life under the cruellest of circumstances”.

Pensioner Margaret Una Noone was found dead in bed in her Cookstown home on June 19 with her rosary beads in her hands. A post-mortem found the 77-year-old died from compression of the neck.

The body of Hollie Thomson (28) was discovered in the bedroom of her house in the Greenan area of west Belfast on September 11.

Preliminary medical examinations identified suffocation and a fractured neck as a possible cause of death.

The mother-of-one worked as a teaching assistant.

A priest at her funeral said: “She had a beautiful and unforgettable smile that radiated so much kindness and warmth.

“When Hollie walked into a room her smile lit up the room, her smile was like a ray of sunshine.”