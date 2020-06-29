Kilrea dad-of-two Ciaran McShane (33) killed in crash was devoted to his family, mourners told

Plumber Ciaran McShane died in a collision in Co Louth on his way to work

A father-of-two who died in a road accident was described as "one in a million" as he was laid to rest yesterday.

Ciaran McShane (33) from Kilrea died last Monday after the collision involving a car and a lorry on the M1 in Co Louth.

Mr McShane, who was husband to Shauna and the father of Conan and Carina, was said to be "devoted to his family" and loved sport.

He worked as a plumber and had been on his way to a job in Dublin when the accident occurred near Dundalk at around 5am.

Speaking at the funeral Mass in the Church of St John the Baptist in Swatragh, Fr Charles Keaney described Mr McShane as someone who "brought so much goodness to people". "He was someone who brought people together, made them smile, lifted their spirits," the priest said.

"Last Sunday many of you gathered to celebrate Father's Day. This Sunday we gather to say farewell to a father.

"Ciaran McShane was a loving husband, a loving father, a dear son, a brother, a son-in-law, a friend, a mate and a parishioner."

Explaining to the close family and friends who gathered at the church how loved Mr McShane was by the community, Fr Keaney also mourned the nature of his sudden and tragic passing.

"It is a natural thing for a lot of people to ask why this is allowed to happen," he added.

"Could the Lord not have prevented it from happening? It was not God's will that Ciaran should be in that accident and die. He loved his football and played for Kilrea GAC. He loved soccer also. Loved his dogs.

"He was a fan of Formula One and particularly Sebastian Vettel. He had many, many friends. He was a good son, a good brother. That was his roots.

"Shauna and Ciaran, they were 11 years together, with two beautiful children, Conan and Carina.

"Sunday was always his family day in particular. He played with the children and they watched movies and had great fun together.

"He adored them and they adored him.

"He was working to establish a good family home for his wee unit and was a real family man.

"He is going to miss so many firsts. One of those firsts is coming up soon when Conan will start school just across the road. In his short life Ciaran McShane brought so much love, so much joy, so much goodness to people.

"He most certainly will be rewarded for all of that."

Mr McShane was buried in the adjoining cemetery.

A funeral notice said that he was the loving son of Bertie and Patricia and dear brother of Siobhan, Damian and Odran.

It added that his death would be "deeply regretted" by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, father, mother and the entire McShane and McEldowney family circle.