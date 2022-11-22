Kincora: Former boys’ home linked to multiple historic sexual abuses to be demolished on Wednesday

The former Kincora Boys’ Home building will be demolished on Wednesday to make way for a new residential development.

Equipment and construction staff had been spotted at the derelict building in east Belfast last Thursday, as work began to remove the site involved in a number of sexual abuse complaints from the 1980s.

Property developer Hagan Homes confirmed on Tuesday that proper demolition of the building will begin on November 23.

In a statement, the Ballyclare-based business said: “Hagan Homes purchased this site in 2019 and was fully aware of its notorious history and at every step of the planning process and future activity, it continues to recognise the suffering and wrongdoings that took place here.

“The Home closed in 1980 following the exposure of that wrongdoing by staff and others and it became one of a number of residential care settings that The Northern Ireland Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIA) examined allegations in relation to.

“Hagan Homes recognises that this day will mark something of a bittersweet event for those affected by the incidents that took place here.

“In one respect the demolition of the building removes the physical reminder of those events but equally, for many, this spot will forever be a blight on this neighbourhood and the setting of much distress.”

Local DUP MP Gavin Robinson said he was “thankful” the building would soon be demolished.

“Kincora and the horrors that occurred within have stained our local community for decades. Victims see the building as a visual reminder of their experience, often on a daily basis,” he added.

“I have worked over many years to press for demolition of this site and challenged the Council when they sought to retain this memorial to misery. I am thankful that finally, it will be razed to the ground.”

Originally opened in 1958, at least 29 boys were sexually abused at the care home; a scandal that shocked Northern Ireland when it emerged 42 years ago.

Three senior staff members - former housemaster William McGrath, Joseph Mains and William Semple - were jailed in 1981 for abusing 11 boys.

However, claims have persisted that senior politicians, establishment figures, civil servants and businessmen were complicit in a paedophile ring that operated at the home in the 1970s and that the security services were aware of it.

The Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry dismissed claims of a blackmail plot, although it later emerged that files relating to Kincora had been destroyed or locked away.

A damning Police Ombudsman report, released two months ago, found that four RUC officers failed in their duty to victims of sexual abuse at Kincora boys’ home in the 1970s.

One of the recommendations made in the HIA Inquiry Report (The Hart Report), states that a memorial should be created for all the victims of abuse that attended the Upper Newtownards Road home.

Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions at Hagan Homes, said that “given the range of institutions and the geographical spread of victims, Hagan Homes believes it is for the Northern Ireland Executive to choose a neutral location for a memorial in consultation with victims.

“As we begin the next phase of our development we remember the victims of Kincora Boys Home and support their continued efforts to receive both vindication and justice.”

The demolition of the site was officially given the green light by Belfast City Council back in February of this year.