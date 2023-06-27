‘Kind and gentle’ Derry girl (16) dies suddenly

Tributes have been paid to a “kind and gentle” teenager who suddenly passed away in Derry on Saturday.

Caitlin McLaughlin, from the Skeoge area of the city, was the ‘beloved daughter’ of Leeann and Seamus, and stepdaughter of Elsayed and Aisling.

She was one of nine siblings and is survived by seven, having previously lost her late brother Kyle.

A funeral notice adds that the 16-year-old was also the ‘cherished granddaughter’ of Bernie and Kieran McLaughlin and Helen Deery and Seamus Mahon.

Paying tribute to Caitlin in a social media post, St Cecilia's College, where Caitlin was a student, said: "In loving memory of Caitlin. Caitlin was a kind and gentle pupil, so it comes as no surprise that she had a wide social circle.

"She was loved by staff and pupils, each of whom held a firm belief in her potential. The entire school community is deeply saddened by her loss and our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends at this time.

"May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Her former primary school, St Thérèse’s, Lenamore, also posted condolences saying: “Our entire school community is devastated to hear of the untimely passing of past pupil, Caitlin McLaughlin.

“Every member of staff remembers her as a kind, caring, beautiful and fun girl.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this heartbreaking time. May she rest in peace.”