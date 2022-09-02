Kind-hearted coffee shop owner to offer kids free meals to help with cost of living crisis

The owner of a coffee shop in Londonderry has said he wanted to “give back” to his community by offering free meals to school children.

The announcement by Nine Hostages on Waterloo Street in Derry went viral on social media yesterday and comes as businesses and schools across the UK are looking at ways to help out with the growing costs involved of children returning to school.

“We’ve always done something like this whenever we feel like people are under pressure,” said Daragh McCauley (47), the owner of Nine Hostages.

“Derry has always been a place of financial problems. A lot of the money seems to stay in the east of the country and Derry has always been behind in getting funds from both Westminster and Stormont and we are very aware of that,” he said.

Although he was born in Donegal, Daragh’s girlfriend is from Derry. He said he notices the hardships the city has to face through her and his friends.

“We just wanted to do our bit to help out, people are really struggling,” said Daragh.

“I just think we should all be kinder to each other.

“We struggle together and we do well together, it’s the best way to be — strength in numbers and supporting local communities, in particular kids.

“It’s always the kids that suffer. I wasn’t wealthy growing up, and for most of my childhood we had one income which supported two adults and three kids, it was difficult.”

Nine Hostages announced their free meals scheme begins on Friday and will enable any child to come into the shop and order a free meal from the children’s menu.

Daragh says the funding to cover the meals will come from the coffee shop itself.

“When we’ve done something like this before, people have dropped in things like loaves of bread. One local business even gave us free chips for three months because we were doing free kids meals. People rally around us and support us.”

Nine Hostages founder Daragh McCauley

However, the businessman said he doesn’t expect donations and when his shop enters into an initiative like this the funding of it is on “their own back”.

“We have a steady business and we want to give back. I’m not saying we are making loads of money, because we’re not, but we’re surviving and a lot of businesses are not.

“We’ve not got a lot customers because people just can’t afford to buy coffee every day, and changes are being made.”

The coffee shop’s post made it clear they want to remove the stigma associated with free meals, with Daragh saying adults who come into the shop do not have to purchase anything to be entitled to a free children’s meal.

“We’d be quite happy for kids to come in themselves and get a meal.

“We get groups of kids who all come in their uniform asking for free meals, and we love that because it’s up to us to build the cafe culture for the future as well.

“We want to show kids you don’t have to sit in pubs to have a good time, you can go out and have a coffee or a cold drink and a bun with your friends and have just as much craic.”

Daragh said the free meals in his cafe will be available to both school children but also those “not in school”.

The Donegal man says he appreciates there will be children who do not want to attend school, or those doing apprenticeships which are not paid well, and these children will still be entitled to a free meal from Nine Hostages’ children’s menu.

“I do what I do because I love it, coffee saved my life. I was homeless and an alcoholic and had nothing in my life at one point, and coffee saved me, so all I want to do is give a little back.”

Meanwhile, Primate Dixon, a primary school in Coalisland, has been informing parents of the initiatives being introduced to help with the cost of living crisis.

They include a free school half-zip jumper for P7s, free early morning childcare, as well as plans to introduce free fruit breaks and toast for pupils during the winter months.

The school wrote to parents to say it is “very conscious of the financial pressures families are under and how these are very likely to get even more severe in the months ahead”.

It informed parents and guardians the only piece of uniform they are required to purchase is the school sweatshirt which features the Primate Dixon Crest — aside from this, polo shirts can be bought with or without the crest.

“School uniform is a topic of debate across the north just now — this is indeed a very significant cost to parents and the uniform grant, £42.90 for primary children, does not go very far.

“This year we are able to provide O’Neill’s Primate Dixon half-zip sweatshirts for our P7 children.

“We will have a sweatshirt for every P7 child — free-of-charge. We are expecting delivery of these shortly, it may be early September, we will keep P7 parents updated,” the letter said.

The school, which previously provided 5,000 free hot meals to pupils in winter 2021 regardless of criteria, also informed parents activities at the school will be “always (be) free to charge” including music tuition and swimming lessons.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph the school said their letter set out their plans and they didn’t wish to expand beyond it. However, a school representative did say “if we could do more, we would”.