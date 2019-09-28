Kind-hearted Lidl worker 'blown away' by response

A supermarket worker in Belfast who paid for an elderly customer's shopping has said he is "blown away" by the positive response.

David Vance (35) went viral after a customer spotted him paying for the pensioner's items at the Connswater branch of Lidl on Tuesday.

The customer's debit card had been rejected multiple times before Mr Vance quietly stepped in to pay for the shopping.

Belfast woman Karen Gibney (43), who shared the story on Facebook, said Mr Vance had not sought any attention for his big-hearted gesture.

"He just took out his wallet and said: 'That's fine, put that through.' The older customer went on his way, thinking he had paid for his shopping.

"The guy just carried on as normal, having just paid for this man's stuff. I think that he just wanted to spare this man any embarrassment."

A Lidl spokesperson called Mr Vance "a fantastic ambassador for our business" and said that he has since been made customer service champion for October.

"David's professionalism and focus on delivering exceptional customer service is second to none. We are proud to have him as part of our team."

Belfast Telegraph readers have also been quick to voice their praise for Mr Vance's heart-warming act after it featured in this newspaper yesterday.

Andrew Houston said: "Very kind gesture, if everyone was as kind the world would be a better place. You're a kind gentleman, pity there wasn't more like you."

Joan Strawbridge added: "A lovely gesture, I believe in what goes around comes around. This young man deserves a medal."

Jacqueline Gorman said: "He is the most pleasant person on the till at Lidl and it doesn't surprise me that it was him who helped the man. A good asset for the company."

Speaking this week, Mr Vance said: "I love my job and colleagues and every day is different, but it's a pleasure to serve all our customers in a busy Connswater store. I enjoy the customer-facing part of my role, especially when they might need a little help.

"I didn't think I did anything out of the ordinary. I just noticed one of our regular customers needed a hand."

He added: "I was a bit taken aback to hear about the Facebook post and the traction it got.

"I don't even have Facebook myself. It was lovely for someone to take the time to post the story, but I am just happy that I was able to do something nice for a loyal customer."