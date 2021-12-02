Kind-hearted NI couple spreading Christmas cheer for charity with their decorations

A child looks at the Christmas decorations on Marty and Mervyn Ross’s house in Aghalee. Picture by Peter Morrison

Children look at the Christmas decorations on Marty and Mervyn Ross’s house in Aghalee. Picture by Peter Morrison

Marty and Mervyn Ross get into the Christmas spirit in Aghalee, with their grandchildren Tyler and Emily Wilson. Picture by Peter Morrison

A Co Antrim couple are hoping to spread a little Christmas cheer through their brightly-coloured, light-up festive decorations while also raising funds for two vital causes.

Marty and Mervyn Ross have well and truly decked the halls of their Aghalee home by installing countless fairy lights, luminous Christmas decorations and even a snow machine in order to get their neighbours, and many others, into the festive spirit, and all to raise money to help others.

This year, they have also decided to install a special post box at the front of their home, where children can post their letters to Santa.

Marty and Mervyn have promised to forward the letters on to Saint Nick at his workshop and, for those lucky boys and girls who have included their names and postal address on their letters, they will even receive a letter back in return.

Since the instalment of the post box on November 11, there have been 110 letters posted.

The husband and wife first decided to turn their house into a winter wonderland 15 years ago to help raise money for a local child who needed a specially designed car seat due to having spina bifida, and their kind-hearted Christmas-themed deeds just continued from there.

After halting their charitable light display on their Beechfield Lodge home for a number of years due to ill-health, eight years ago Marty decided she wanted to start it back up again and has since raised thousands of pounds for a number of local charities.

When asked why she loves putting her decorations out as a way to raise funds, she said that she does it “for the love of it”.

“We have raised funds for Alzheimer’s Society, the NI Children’s Hospice, Air Ambulance NI and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital,” she said.

“We just like to bring joy to everyone over the Christmas season and give to charities who need it.

“People from all over come to see our lights, one family even came the whole way from Dublin to see it!” she added.

“It’s just so rewarding seeing all the smiles on the children’s faces, they all get a little bag of sweets when they come to donate, and I believe if you do a good deed, it’ll always come back.”

In their first year, they raised over £2,300 for the local child who needed a special car seat, with £1,500 of this total donated by another local family.

“She’s now 18 and comes to see me most years,” said Marty.

“She was only three when she needed that car seat and it’s just lovely hearing how this money helps others.

“We have recently heard of how the charities we have raised money for have really helped people’s lives and it just makes it all worthwhile.”

Last year, the kind-hearted couple raised £13,200 for the Royal’s neonatal unit, the biggest amount they have raised in their years of fundraising.

“It was just crazy that this amount was raised over six weeks!” said Marty.

“This year, we are wanting to split the final amount between the neonatal unit and the Air Ambulance NI.

“At the minute, we have raised over £1,700, so we are on good track to raise some much-needed funds for these two causes.”

The Christmas-obsessed Ross family first started decorating their home on November 1, with the lights officially turned on for November 11.

“We chose this date of Remembrance Day to turn the lights on in memory of the people who aren’t going to be there for Christmas,” she said.

“Our neighbours are brilliant and so supportive of what we do, it’s a great community here, people have been very kind.

“When we hired a crane from Balloo Hire to help put some of the decorations up, they didn’t even charge us.”

The Christmas lights are on every night, between 4pm and 9pm, on the run-up to Christmas.

Weather permitting, Mr and Mrs Claus will also make an appearance, with an occasional visit from Olaf the snowman.

If you would like to receive a letter from Santa, please send your Christmas List to 3 Beechfield Lodge, Aghalee, Craigavon, BT67 0GA for your request to be forwarded to the North Pole.