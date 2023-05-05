King and ex-Paras captain appear on Bloody Sunday group’s billboard in Derry

A billboard of King Charles and General Sir Mike Jackson with the words “England’s bloody empire” written on it has appeared in Derry.

It was erected earlier this week by the Bloody Sunday March Committee at Free Derry Corner ahead of the coronation on Saturday.

King Charles was appointed colonel-in-chief of the Parachute Regiment in 1977.

General Jackson was a captain with the 1st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment in Ballymurphy when 10 people were shot dead in 1971 and on Bloody Sunday in January 1972 when 13 people were shot dead and at least 15 others injured by soldiers.

He rose through the ranks of the Army, being appointed chief of the general staff in 2003 and retired in 2006.

Veteran socialist Eamonn McCann, who took part in the civil rights marches, said Bloody Sunday illustrates the role of the Army, Parachute Regiment and “British ruling class, personified by King Charles as he now is”.

“It is those people who sent the Paratroopers into Derry to carry out their operation,” he added.

General Jackson sent Paratroopers from Belfast to Derry on the morning of Bloody Sunday under the instructions of General Sir Frank Kitson, Mr McCann said.

He also accused commanders of being more culpable than individuals such as Soldier F, who has been charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder on Bloody Sunday.

“It’s the same the whole world over. It has always been the case with imperialism, that those who carry out the direct orders are left to take the blame, if blame there is to be taken at the end of the day,” Mr McCann said.

“It’s always the officer class, and who they represent are able to saunter off and say, ‘killing’s nothing to do with me squire, I was only following orders’. And indeed they were and that’s the point, they were only following orders.”