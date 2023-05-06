King and Queen cheered by crowds at Buckingham Palace - the coronation in pictures
Mark Edwards and Emma Montgomery
King Charles III, Queen Camilla and members of the royal family have appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony after a historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
At 12pm the King was crowned with St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King's destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.
God save the King: Charles is crownd King during coronation service
Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, heads of state, faith leaders, personalities and celebrities were in attendance.
Guests from Northern Ireland included Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long, TUV leader Jim Allister and Archbishop Eamon Martin.
After the service, the King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace to view a military flypast over The Mall in Central London that signalled the end of the day’s proceedings.