King and Queen cheered by crowds at Buckingham Palace - the coronation in pictures

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along The Mall to their coronation ceremony London. Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London — © PA

The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony — © PA

Queen Camilla after being crowned with Queen Mary's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury — © PA

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire — © PA

King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, leaves Westminster Abbey in central London following his coronation ceremony. Ben Birchall/PA Wire — © PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831 sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace — © Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla — © Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Prince George of Wales, Page of Honour Nicholas Barclay, Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache, King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony — © WireImage

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and members of the royal family have appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony after a historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

At 12pm the King was crowned with St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King's destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.

God save the King: Charles is crownd King during coronation service

Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, heads of state, faith leaders, personalities and celebrities were in attendance.

Guests from Northern Ireland included Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long, TUV leader Jim Allister and Archbishop Eamon Martin.

After the service, the King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace to view a military flypast over The Mall in Central London that signalled the end of the day’s proceedings.

Here’s how our live coverage unfolded: