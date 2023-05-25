King and Queen ‘went beyond call of duty’ on final day of visit to NI

King and Queen leave Enniskillen Castle as NI trip draws to a close

King Charles pictured today at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh during a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: Britain's Queen Camilla visits Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: Britain's Queen Camilla plants seeds as she visits Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla cut a cake as they visit Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: King Charles III meets schoolchildren as he and Queen Camilla visit Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: Britain's King Charles shakes hand as he visits Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Camilla Nowawakowska aged 8 and Charles Murray aged 8 from Armstrong primary school Armagh outside St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh, Co Armagh, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th May 2023 Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today outside the Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre in Armagh during their two day visit to Northern Ireland .

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wave after cutting a cake as they visit Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla in Enniskillen during the two-day royal visit to Northern Ireland (William Cherry/Presseye).

The King and Queen were greeted by a younger Charles and Camilla sporting hand-made crowns when they arrived in Armagh on the last day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

Camilla Nowawakowska (8) wore a crepe-paper replica of the Queen’s own headpiece while Charles Murray (8) donned a purple paper crown decorated with stickers.

"Goodness me, isn't that funny,” the Queen observed.

"You've got very smart crowns on, they're a little bit lighter than the one I had on.

"They look pretty cool with all the jewels."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Camilla Nowawakowska aged 8 and Charles Murray aged 8 from Armstrong primary school Armagh outside St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh, Co Armagh, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The start of their second day visiting the region began in the city with a special church service which was attended by various religious leaders including Church of Ireland Archbishop Rev John McDowell and Catholic Archbishop Eamon Martin.

While the King attended St Patrick’s Cathedral, Camilla visited the Armagh Robinson Library and Museum which contains 42,000 printed works in addition to its collection of maps and atlases.

King Charles III meets the Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin and Sally George, during a visit to St Patrick's Cathedral on May 25, 2023 in Armagh, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)

Among the 18th century library’s treasures is Jonathan Swift’s own copy of his famous 1726 book Gulliver’s Travels with corrections in his own hand.

The Queen met children from Drelincourt Primary School and volunteers from Dementia NI before signing a commemorative photograph for the museum.

Both royals met members of the Methodist College Belfast choir who sang at the coronation service in Westminster Abbey earlier this month before shaking hands with several artisan food producers in the city’s Market Theatre Square.

They were given gifts by members of the public as they enjoyed a cultural performance.

Four legendary figures – warrior goddess Queen Macha, St Patrick, High King of Ireland Brian Boru and warrior Cu Chulainn – were among those who lined the path to the stage.

King Charles III meets people dressed as legendary and historical characters associated with Armagh, during a Celebration of Culture at Market Theatre Square. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Performers showcased Ulster Scots, Irish, Chinese and South Asian traditions through music, song and dance before King Charles III thanked the community for its hospitality.

"I did just want to say before we leave that it's been the greatest pleasure to join you here today," he said.

"I realise it was 23 years ago since I was last here, and I think opened The Market Place building, which I'm so pleased to see is still going strong and I hope making a huge difference to Armagh.

"But if I may say so it's been particularly special to meet so many of you today, also a large number of school children whose exams, I suspect, we have totally disrupted.”

Charles joked that “it's bound to be my fault” if they fail as he noted the diversity on display and “extra richness” it provides.

King Charles thanks crowds gathered in Armagh on 'special' visit to the town

The King and Queen then greeted crowds waving Union flags and bearing gifts.

Rebekah Busby’s pet pooch Teddy, who had chewed through his lead while waiting to catch a glimpse, even got a pat.

"I think the King said 'Oh my goodness, look at this dog!’,” she said, describing the atmosphere as "unreal".

King Charles III greets a woman and her dog as he attends a Celebration of Culture at Market Theatre Square in Armagh

The King and Queen then boarded a helicopter to make their way to the UK’s most westerly town where they were greeted by large crowds who sang God Save The King.

The enthusiasm at Enniskillen Castle in Co Fermanagh resulted in an impromptu walkabout.

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured at Enniskillen Castle, Fermanagh during their two day visit to Northern Ireland for their first visit since their coronation earlier this month (William Cherry/Presseye).

But not before Charles, who was wearing a grey suit and Camilla who was dressed in a green coat dress by Fiona Clare and sported an emerald and diamond Cartier brooch which belonged to the late Queen, were serenaded by the Caritas Chamber Choir.

High Sheriff Noelle McAlinden, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council vice chairman Allan Rainey, local school children and Army cadets were among those who lined up to welcome the couple into the historic courtyard of the 16th century castle as Rather Be by Clean Bandit was sang.

Northern Ireland’s two main traditions were on full display with Irish and Ulster Scots dancers also present as Mr Rainey presented the couple with a specially made coronation basket from Belleek Pottery.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch dancers as they visit Enniskillen Castle (Photo Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images).

Both Charles and Camilla appeared touched to learn about the Kindness Postbox initiative designed to help those who are isolated and disconnected before they met with those involved in The Big Lunch in Co Fermanagh.

"That's so important," Camilla remarked.

An Australian flag and kangaroo teddy bear grabbed the attention of the Queen who exclaimed: "All the way from Australia?".

A lady then explained she was originally from the town and brought her family home to visit.

King Charles in Enniskillen during the two-day royal visit to Northern Ireland (William Cherry/Presseye).

Charles, who met a number of military veterans including George Stephens (96) who was in the Inniskilling Fusiliers and a former curator of the castle museum, was intrigued by the busy waterway outside the castle walls.

The King navigated the grass slope to greet canoers, kayakers and people on waterbikes watching on from the banks of the River Erne – he also met with RNLI volunteers and praised the work of the charity as it enters its 200th year.

Catholic priest Father Brian D'Arcy was among those who spoke with Charles and Camilla during the visit which he said was more than just “a run-of-the-mill event for them”.

"The Queen was particularly anxious about the loneliness here and she has concerns about people being left behind,” he said.

“Then the King was anxious about the environment and he also spoke about voluntary work that is done here and the importance of voluntary work.

“They went above and beyond their call of duty.

“They spoke to everyone and shook hands with everyone, it was a great cross-community event.

On Wednesday, the King and Queen were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers after the royal couple touched down in Northern Ireland for their first official visit since the coronation.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Northern Ireland

Charles and Camilla were warmly welcomed by members of the public who lined the barriers around Hazelbank park as the royals arrived to formally open the Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey slightly earlier than scheduled.

Greeted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Stephen Ross, Lord Lieutenant David McCorkell, North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finuane and schoolchildren from the surrounding area, the King ‘untied’ the bow on the gate to the garden, which features a large metal bandstand named in his and his wife’s honour.