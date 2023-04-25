King Billy ‘Buckfast rival’ ordered to change branding over sectarian concerns

A company behind a drink rivalling Buckfast has been ordered by a watchdog to change the “sectarian” branding of its latest eyebrow-raising offering named after King Billy.

King William Fortified Wine – which has an alcohol proof of 16.90% ABV in a nod to the Battle of the Boyne – was launched in Glasgow last September.

However, it has already proven too sour for some with a member of the public complaining to the Portman Group’s Independent Complaint Panel (ICP) that the labelling played to “sectarian elements” in western Scotland and in Northern Ireland.

The social responsibility body and regulator for alcohol labelling, packaging and promotion in the UK upheld the objection finding the imagery to be “divisive and inflammatory”.

The ICP panel noted that King William’s image and associations in some communities were “intrinsically linked to sectarianism and he was seen as a figurehead by one side of a faction” which is the source of “serious conflict” for people in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Anti-sectarianism charity, Nil by Mouth, told members the historical monarch was an important figure on both sides of the Irish Sea and closely associated with Protestantism.

It warned that the symbolism, colours and reference to dates could be viewed in the context of intolerance and religious prejudice.

The “repetition” of the drink’s alcoholic strength – which appeared five times – was also highlighted as problematic.

The ICP found the use of two decimal places “unusual” and “intentional” and noted that it appeared without a percentage sign which “framed the number as a historical date reference in the context of King William of Orange”.

The firm behind the design had stated the number was merely a reference to the 1690 Distilling Act.

But the panel was not convinced and said it thought the Battle of Boyne was a more significant event describing it as a “turning point” in relation to sectarianism.

“The combination of elements on the label were likely to be divisive and inflammatory and would further fuel division in certain communities where religiously aggravated crime was still prevalent,” the ICP concluded.

The complaint was upheld meaning producers will now work with the Portman Group’s Advisory Service to change potentially offensive elements on the label.

Drink creator Belcondie Ltd – which has also released a King William Gin and owns trademarks for for King William Rum and King William Whisky – insists the drink is for everyone and not targeted at any particular football supporters such as Rangers fans.

"There’s a large market in some areas for fortified wine and we thought we’d introduce ours to see if we could take a share of it as it was requested by a lot of our existing customers,” a spokesperson told The Sun.

"We launched King William Gin after finding out he liberalised the manufacture of Gin in the UK with his first act of Parliament in 1690.

"The gin found its own niche with gin enthusiasts, monarchists and those who like King William. It was only natural that we’d introduce more products after its success.

"We have no idea which football clubs our customers support but our previous products have done well in areas within west central Scotland. It seemed a natural choice for launch."